• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 5, 9:42 p.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Samuel Beregszazi, 32, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 9:49 a.m., on Casebeer Miller Road near Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Olivia Recker, 28, Ottawa, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck it.
Monday, 12:44 p.m., at Harrison Street/U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Sherwood, a semi driven by Brian Lopez, 44, Montpelier, applied the brakes forcefully, causing its load to shift and damage the trailer when a second semi, unidentified, failed to yield at the posted stop sign. Light damage was caused to Lopez' vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 9:53 a.m., at the off ramp of U.S. 24 and North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Jessica Rice, 41, Antwerp, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Renee Zimmerman, 39, 1790 Maumee Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Rice was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 6:51 p.m., at Sessions and Gibson streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Wells, 36, 30753 Standley Road, attempted a left turn and struck another eastbound vehicle driven by Matthew Haviland, 39, 1921 Sherwood Drive. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Wells was cited with failure to cede right of way when turning left. Haviland was cited with expired plates.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:52 p.m., on County Road 24 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Gerencser, 40, S385 Count Road 24, lost a garbage can from the back of the vehicle and a vehicle driven by Larry Casteel, 72, 12736 Dohoney Road struck the garbage can. Casteel's vehicle had light damage due to the accident.
Tuesday, 7:41 a.m., at County Road P3 and Ohio 110 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Felicia Acevedo, 24, 608 Dakota Place, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Terri Hasch, 58, Paulding, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Acevedo was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 10:09 a.m., at 881 Daggett Drive Unit 00A, Melvin Rayoum III, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on assault charges and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Jan. 5, 7:26 p.m., on County Road 263, approximately 600 feet north of County Road 196 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dawn Delacruz, 41, Kalida, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Police
Jan. 6, 3:50 p.m., at Jackson and Main streets, a semi driven by Michael Lockwood, 35, Edon, damaged a traffic light when it struck it.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 3:40 p.m., on County Road E in German Township, a vehicle driven by Dale Holtrey, 78, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck two deer in the roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.