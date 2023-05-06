Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 7:50 a.m., on Switzer Road, near Ashpacher Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Damion Colburn, 31, 18582 Switzer Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:29 a.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Laney, 31, Bryan, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Garrett Koketko, 27, Bryan. Laney and passengers in his vehicle, Brayden Laney, 11, Bryan, and Malina Laney, 7, Bryan, were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan for suspected minor injuries. Laney's vehicle had heavy damage and Koketko's had moderate damage. Koketko was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 7:38 a.m., on County Road D, near County Road 12.50 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Edwin Stratton, 38, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Monday, 1:53 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, an eastbound Shindler Enterprises vehicle driven by Dennis Bennett, 64, Oakwood, attempted to turn south and side-swiped a vehicle driven by Denver Ridgway, 68, Montpelier. Bennett's vehicle had light damage and Ridgway's had moderate damage. Bennett was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.
Wednesday, 8:29 a.m., 665 Perry St., Paul William Cook Jr., 25, Swanton, was served a warrant and taken to CCNO. He was also charged with criminal trespass in a separate incident.
Thursday, 2:22 a.m., at 216 E High St., Jennifer Nicole Schrecengost, 25, 216 E High St., was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 6:01 p.m., at 1502 N Clinton St., Brittney O'Neill, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and issued a summons.
Napoleon police---
April 30, 2:54 p.m., near 534 Main St., an unidentified vehicle attempted to back from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Kyle Oleski, Napoleon.
Wednesday, 9:45 p.m., at CCNO, Anthony Lotz, 41, Stryker, was served a warrant for strangulation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:48 a.m., at Napoleon Municipal Court, 1819 Oakwood Ave., Shmari Watson, 19, Toledo, was served a warrant.
Friday, 1:26 a.m., at 916 Lumbard St., Jason Cowell, 42, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Thursday, 2:39 a.m., on County Road 105, between the east and west sections of Township Road 192 in Crane Township, a northbound vehicle driven by William Knapp, 45, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 1:44 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, south of Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Patricia Boger, 56, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Brandon Rayoum, 28, Napoleon, which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Chris Stuckey, 49, Wauseon. Boger's vehicle had heavy damage, Rayoum's had moderate damage and Stuckey's had light damage. Boger was cited for assured clear distance.
