• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 1:59 a.m., on Flickinger Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Mueller, 53, 907 Jefferson Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:56 a.m., on Stevers Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Olivia Stark, 21, 1308 Heatherdowns Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:18 a.m., on Ohio 15 north of the Defiance-Putnam County Line Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Danielle Stallkamp, 29, 510 Corwin St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:32 p.m., on Adam Ridge Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Hannah Roth, 24, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Oct. 27, 3:35 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue and Hopkins Street, a vehicle driven by Kandi Lewis, 29, 119 Summit St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Horvath, 46, 14035 Williams Road. Lewis' vehicle had moderate damage and Horvath's had light damage. Lewis was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 7:48 p.m., on North Clinton Street near the Walmart access road, a vehicle driven by Clinton Cramer, 32, 825 Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Adam Pendleton, 51, 22261 Bowman Road, causing light damage to both vehicles. Cramer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Hicksville Police
Saturday, 4:06 p.m., at 416 Oscar St., a vehicle driven by Shirley Stayer, 69, Hicksville, backed from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Christopher Ott, Paulding, causing light damage to Ott's vehicle and no damage to Stayer's. Stayer was cited with improper backing.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Tamala Howe, 57, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:51 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Shelley Limber, 64, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 2:19 p.m., on County Road 17 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Nofzinger, 37, Montpelier, drifted off the roadway and struck a mailbox, causing light damage to the vehicle. Nofzinger was cited with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to control, open container and DUI.
Monday, 7:17 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Leonard, 23, Ridgeville Corners, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Smith, 33, Toledo, went off the roadway and struck a mailbox, over-corrected and went off the roadway again, striking a utility pole where it came to rest. Smith was taken by Liberty EMS to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy and Smith was cited with failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 6:13 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Carlos Garcia, 50, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:52 a.m., on U.S. 66 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Schumm, 31, 19025 Schick Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 2:56 p.m., at Linfoot Street and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Trenten Keesbury, 17, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Paris Coopshaw, 17, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Keesbury was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 12:43 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Dana Lewis, 35, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Caleb Kruger, 45, Delta, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Lewis was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 1:22 p.m., at 1480 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Walter Smallman, 67, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joann Skiles, 66, West Unity, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Friday, 4:39 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Robert French, 44, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by William Short, 74, Pettisville, causing light damage to both vehicles. French was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 6:43 p.m., at 220 McKinley St., a vehicle driven by Idalia Jarquin, 62, Wauseon, backed out of a private driven and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Brook Conrad, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Jarquin was cited with improper backing.
Monday, 9:10 a.m., at 128 Depot St., a vehicle driven by Billy Little, 43, Napoleon, backed from a parking lot and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Robert Derby, 68, Lyons, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
