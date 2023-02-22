Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 1:09 p.m., at County Road 25 and U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Zaria Garcia, 19, 1116 Perry St., Defiance, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Elijah Weaver, 19, Edgerton. Weaver's vehicle continued off the roadway to the south where it came to lodged in a ditch and Garcia's vehicle fled the scene. Garcia was cited for failure to yield and her vehicle had moderate damage. Weaver's vehicle had heavy damage.
Sunday, 7:25 a.m., on County Road D, near County Road 12 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kaleb Rose, 25, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:45 p.m., at milepost 0 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Mohler, 22, Richmond, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10 p.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Karen Keck, 63, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 6:15 a.m., on Blanchard Road, near Dohoney Road in Highland Township, a westbound Johnson Supply Inc., vehicle driven by Christopher Heater, 42, 16060 Highland Center Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 8:05 p.m., at 618 Park St., Lino Mendoza, 31, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Thursday, 2 p.m., on County Road 48, west of County Road 117 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kayla Sharrard, 25, Grover Hill, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, left the roadway to the south and became stuck in a ditch. Sharrard had suspected minor injuries from the accident but chose not to seek treatment. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:50 a.m., on County Road 8, east of private drive to 12464 County Road 8 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ian Overmyer, 39, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Saturday, 1:32 p.m., at 1251 Williams St., a vehicle driven by Charles Cook, 59, Oakwood, backed out of a parking spot and immediately turned south in front of a vehicle driven by Stacy Stoller, 47, Grover Hill, as Stoller's vehicle attempted to park in a space. Stoller's vehicle struck Cook's and both vehicles had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 5:35 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Paul MacDonald, 70, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tayler Cass, 30, Sand Creek, Mich. MacDonald's vehicle had light damage and Cass' vehicle had no damage. MacDonald was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
