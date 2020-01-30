• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 4:59 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Himanshu Dalal, 53, Novi, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:49 p.m., on Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Bruce Reitman, 62, McClure, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Richard Rosebrock, 55, Leipsic. Reitman was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Defiance Police
Monday, 8:37 p.m., Michael Highwarden, 58, 1000 Harrison Ave., was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., a window was reported broken on a building on Hickory Street.
Wednesday, 4:09 a.m., Hailee Price, 23, New Haven, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 9:02 a.m., a theft was report in the 900 block of Carpenter Road.
Wednesday, 9:19 a.m., Terry Hood, 31, Cambridge, was arrested on a warrant and also cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Jackson Avenue.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., Mark Junge, 51, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Fires
Napoleon
Fire — Tuesday, 10:55 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1036 S. Perry St.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Wednesday, 4:38 a.m., firefighters were called Defiance Metal Products, 06728 Ohio 66, for a reported fire in the air filtration unit. Damage to the unit was light. Providing mutual aid was Noble Township Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.