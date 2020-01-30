• Police reports

State Patrol

Tuesday, 4:59 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Himanshu Dalal, 53, Novi, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 3:49 p.m., on Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Bruce Reitman, 62, McClure, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Richard Rosebrock, 55, Leipsic. Reitman was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Defiance Police

Monday, 8:37 p.m., Michael Highwarden, 58, 1000 Harrison Ave., was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.

Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., a window was reported broken on a building on Hickory Street.

Wednesday, 4:09 a.m., Hailee Price, 23, New Haven, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Wednesday, 9:02 a.m., a theft was report in the 900 block of Carpenter Road.

Wednesday, 9:19 a.m., Terry Hood, 31, Cambridge, was arrested on a warrant and also cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Jackson Avenue.

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., Mark Junge, 51, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• Fires

Napoleon

Fire — Tuesday, 10:55 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1036 S. Perry St.

Tiffin Township

Fire — Wednesday, 4:38 a.m., firefighters were called Defiance Metal Products, 06728 Ohio 66, for a reported fire in the air filtration unit. Damage to the unit was light. Providing mutual aid was Noble Township Fire Department.

