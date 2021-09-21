• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 14, 2:18 a.m., on Domersville Road near Elliot Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Garcia, 19, 925 Warrent St., Defiance, was observed backing out of a bean field. He was cited for failure to control and arrested for OVI. No damage to the vehicle but estimated $225 damage to the bean field.
Thursday, 6:57 a.m., at 26861 County Road 26, Elkhart, Ind., a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Julie Kelleher, 38, Montpelier, and she was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:52 p.m., at 4859 Glenburg Road, Defiance, Richard Sheets, 73, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:06 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville near Dixon Avenue, a vehicle driven by Richard Frieiburger, 64, Hicksville, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, midnight, at 1939 E. Second St., Dina Reynolds, 47, same address, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Friday, 8:33 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue at the railroad overpass, a semi driven by Mohamed Omar, 31, Blacklick, struck the overpass, causing light damage to the vehicle. Omar was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., at 903 Dotterer St., Gregory Rosales, 58, Lakeshore Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 10:12 p.m., at 236 Riverdale Drive, Richard Staton Parsons, 24, same address, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 2:32 a.m., at 777 Scott St., Napoleon, Deivy Umana-Martinez, 23, Bakersfield, Calif., was charged with violation of a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:01 p.m., at Ohio 108 and Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by John Worcester Jr., 79, Perrysburg, struck a vehicle driven by James Damron, 49, Holgate. Worcester was treated at the scene by Holgate EMS for possible injuries; Damron was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Worcester was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign, and Damron was cited for not wearing a safety belt. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
Williams Sheriff
Sept. 13, 9:39 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by McCailey Johanns, 19, Cecil, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
• Fire
Ney
Fire — Saturday, 1:56 p.m., at 2440 Ohio 15 in Ney, firefighters from Ney Village responded to a grass fire.
