• Police Reports
State Police
May 7, 11:27 a.m., at County roads H and 17 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Dawn Krasula, 48, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Austin Dilyard, 25, Stryker. Dilyard's vehicle continued off the road and struck a tree; Krasula's vehicle continued off the road and came to rest in a field. Dilyard was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Heavy damage was reported to both vehicles. Dilyard was cited with failure to yield the right of way at a through highway.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 11:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 approaching the Baltimore Street exit, a vehicle driven by Thomas Stelzer, 71, 1636 Westgate, struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Robert Fenter Jr., 50, 6909 Ohio 66 N., was arrested for disorderly conduct and menacing and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:57 p.m., at 406 Clinton St., Joshua Sams, 30, Weston, was cited with OVI and possession of drug paraphernalia, and released.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., on County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by James Talbott, 52, Paulding, struck a dog, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., on County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Myranda Sensabaugh, 28, Antwerp, struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 9:08 a.m., at 521 Williams St., a vehicle driven by Donald Fotz, 53, Paulding, struck in the rear a vehicle driven by Joshua Lero, 43, Paulding. Light damage was reported to both vehicles.
Fulton Sheriff
May 7, 8:10 p.m., at 25243 County Road HJ, a backing vehicle driven by Walter Smallman, 66, Wauseon, struck a parked vehicle owned by Billie Thatcher, Delta. Light damage was reported to both vehicles.
Monday, 4:54 p.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by John Trudel, 83, Archbold, struck a vehicle driven by Sydnie Adkins, 17, Wauseon, and both vehicles left the roadway. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Trudel and Adkins were treated at the scene by ALS-1 for possible injury. Trudel was cited with failure to control.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., at Brunell and Elm streets, a vehicle driven by Matthew Schroeder, 18, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Nancy Moseley, 52, Wauseon. Schroeder was cited with failure to yield from a private drive. Damage to Schroeder’s vehicle was heavy; Moseley’s vehicle received moderate damage.
