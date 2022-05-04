• Area police reports

Defiance Police---

Saturday, 1 p.m., at Ottawa and Karnes avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by Nancy Brinkman, 71, Fort Jennings, sustained functional damage when it struck an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Friday, 7:18 p.m., at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Marrah Elston, 17, 706 Kentner St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Carter Michel, 16, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage and Elston was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Thursday, 5:56 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a semi-tanker driven by Frederick Runge, 61, Montrose, Iowa, attempted a right turn and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Betty Peterson, 77, 22175 Flory Road. Both vehicles had light damage.

Henry Sheriff---

Monday, 3:06 p.m., at U.S. 24 on ramp at Scott Street in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Matthews, 19, Liberty Center, was disabled when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 6:24 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kathy Bishop, 53, Hamler, sustained functional damage to the front end when it struck a deer.

Napoleon Police---

April 27, 7:24 p.m., on U.S. 24 near Enterprise Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Shaylee Watchowski, 18, Liberty Center, was traveling in the north lane when the vehicle veered into the south lane and struck a semi driven by Arnold Koster, 72, Washington, Mich. Both vehicles had light damage.

• Fire

Napoleon---

Monday, 8:21 p.m., on the westbound off ramp of U.S. 24 at Scott Street, firefighters were called for a motorcycle on fire. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments