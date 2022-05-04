• Area police reports
Defiance Police---
Saturday, 1 p.m., at Ottawa and Karnes avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by Nancy Brinkman, 71, Fort Jennings, sustained functional damage when it struck an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Friday, 7:18 p.m., at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Marrah Elston, 17, 706 Kentner St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Carter Michel, 16, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage and Elston was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 5:56 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a semi-tanker driven by Frederick Runge, 61, Montrose, Iowa, attempted a right turn and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Betty Peterson, 77, 22175 Flory Road. Both vehicles had light damage.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 3:06 p.m., at U.S. 24 on ramp at Scott Street in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Matthews, 19, Liberty Center, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:24 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kathy Bishop, 53, Hamler, sustained functional damage to the front end when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
April 27, 7:24 p.m., on U.S. 24 near Enterprise Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Shaylee Watchowski, 18, Liberty Center, was traveling in the north lane when the vehicle veered into the south lane and struck a semi driven by Arnold Koster, 72, Washington, Mich. Both vehicles had light damage.
• Fire
Napoleon---
Monday, 8:21 p.m., on the westbound off ramp of U.S. 24 at Scott Street, firefighters were called for a motorcycle on fire. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.