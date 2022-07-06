State Patrol---
Friday, 9:51 a.m., at the intersection of Ohio routes 15 and 18 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Kenji Spurgeon, 43, Tulsa, Okla., attempted a left turn from Ohio 18 onto Ohio 15 and was struck by a eastbound vehicle driven by Teddy Fleming, 75, Bryan. Fleming's vehicle continued forward to strike a vehicle driven by Joyce Helle, 59, Hicksville. Spurgeon's vehicle spun and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Martin Shirey, 67, 779 Chippewa Drive, Defiance. Both Fleming and Helle were taken by Noble Township Fire and EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Shirey's vehicle had light damage and the other three sustained disabling damage. Spurgeon was cited for failure to yield right of way at the intersection.
Friday, 1:47 p.m., on Clinton Street in Defiance, a northbound vehicle driven by Ashton Rose, 17, 13314 Ohio 111, Defiance, side-swiped a parked vehicle on Clinton Street that was partially in the roadway. Rose continued on his way by returned later to the scene. When he returned the other vehicle was no longer there.
Saturday, 5:53 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Clark Zartman, 59, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Saturday, 9:11 a.m., on Ohio 2, just south of Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Timber Lyon, 26, Montpelier, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
Sunday, 11:04 a.m., at 203 E. Third St., Jacob Leach, 46, 203 E. Third St., was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO because he could not post bond.
Monday, 12:34 p.m., at 1023 Ottawa Ave., Stacy Schudel, 47, 1023 Ottawa Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Tuesday, 6:50 a.m., at 881 Circle Drive, Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, was arrested for felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Sunday, 7:57 p.m., at county roads R and 14B in Napoleon Township, Chance Walker, 21, Napoleon, was charged with driving under the influence and cited for failure to stay in marked lanes.
Monday, 11:49 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Matthew Lathrop, 41, Onsted, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 10:23 a.m., at CCNO, Jason Hayes, 50, Archbold, was served a warrant for tampering with evidence.
Monday, 3:15 p.m., at 1088 Dodd St., Ciara Parks, 23, no address given, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:09 a.m., at CCNO, Zachary Minnich, 26, Delta, was served a warrant.
Paulding Sheriff---
Monday, 10:02 p.m., on U.S. 127, about 1/2 mile north of Ohio 613 in Paulding Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Amy Charney, 25, Paulding, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Wauseon Police---
Friday, 10:29 p.m., in the 1100 block of Shoop Avenue, just north of Cole Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Zander Kesler, 19, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacob Weishampelm 31, Wauseon. Kesler's vehicle had moderate damage and Weishampelm's vehicle had light damage.
• Fire
Defiance---
Fire — Saturday, 12:33 p.m., at 714 S. Jefferson Ave., firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire and dispatch notified en route that the front porch was on fire. Upon arrival smoke was observed and a search was conducted. A small fire was found under the porch and required about 150-200 gallons of water to extinguish. Several rags with solvents had ignited on the porch. Crews returned to service at 1 p.m.
