Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
April 11, 10:50 a.m., at Third and South Clinton streets, an eastbound Defiance Street Department vehicle driven by Cody Aelker, 24, New Bavaria, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Victoria Lang, 21, Bryan. Lang's vehicle had light damage and the city vehicle had no damage. Aelker was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., on Ohio 66 north of Flory Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Moore, 30, 501 Hopkins St., left the east side of the roadway. He was cited for failure to control, and his vehicle was not damaged.
Friday, 10:26 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance's Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Monique Hitchcock, 24, 28445 Ayersville Road, struck a racoon, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:23 p.m., on Switzer Road east of Kleinhen Road in Delaware Township, an westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Cupp, 57, Sherwood, went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree, causing disabling damage. He was cited for operating a vehicle without control and was treated on the scene by Delaware Township EMS.
Defiance police---
April 10, 7:59 a.m., on High Street, east of Union Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Harry Buttermore, 83, 21716 Timbercrest Drive, left the south side of the roadway and struck a warning sign with flashing lights, causing functional damage. He was cited for failure to control.
April 11, 1:42 p.m., at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Thomas Meyer, 77, 640 Division St., failed to stop at a stop light and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Richard Tolles, 84, 1016 Jefferson Avenue. Tolles was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Meyer was charged with a red light violation. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Wednesday, 4:09 a.m., on Domersville Road, near East Second Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Mielke, 47, 839 Karnes Ave., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., a northbound vehicle on Carpenter Road near Commerce Drive, driven by Dustin Colvin, 38, 2213 Evergreen Drive, struck a portable barrier on the east side of the roadway with his front right corner. He then crossed the center line and struck the portable barrier again with his left corner, causing disabling damage. Colvin was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 10:15 p.m., a southbound vehicle on Auglaize Street at the intersection of Hopkins Street, an unknown driver drove over the curb and struck a fire hydrant.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., a northbound vehicle on South Clinton Street near Dotterer Street, driven by Gabrielle Young, 26, 15153 Power Dam Road, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Whitney Rodriguez, 29, 19 Deville Drive, causing functional damage to both vehicles. Young was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 12:42 p.m., a northbound vehicle on Jefferson Avenue, south of Fifth Street, a vehicle driven by Harold Fenter, 80, Oakwood, ran a red light at the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Cameron Kosunick, 21, 210 Hopkins St., caused functional damage. Fenter was cited for running a red light and Kosunick was cited for driving under suspension. Fenter and Kosunick were treated on the scene for possible injury by Highland Township EMS. Damage was minor to Fenter's vehicle and functional to Kosunick's.
Friday, 1:59 p.m., a westbound vehicle on West Second Street driven by Karen Mann, 41, 1731 Alpha Lane, rear-ended the vehicle driven by Catherine Mikula, 65, 339 Arleta Drive. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. Mann was cited for assured clear distance.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:55 a.m., on Ohio Route 108 in Henry County's Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Danny Orr, 59, New Bavaria, struck a deer, causing disabling damage.
Friday, 6:56 p.m., on Keyser Street in Holgate, a northbound vehicle driven by Penelope Aguilar, 15, Holgate, went off the roadway and struck a parked car.
Saturday, 10:48 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Elliot Nickels, 42, Napoleon, went left of center to pass a vehicle driven by Alberto Vizuet, 67, 712 Holly Glen Drive. Vizuet swerved to avoid a disabled vehicle as Nickels was passing. Nickels was rear-ended by Vizuet. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Sunday, 3:36 p.m., on State Route 18 in Henry County's Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gage Poe, 23, Findlay, failed to control the vehicle and went off the roadway before getting stuck on the railroad track. Poe's vehicle sustained disabling damage and he was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, 2:27 a.m., at 200 S. Perry St., Raymond Schultz Jr., 48, Malinta, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and transferred to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 10:59 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tobias Bassler, 35, Paulding, struck a deer and sustained functional damage.
Fulton sheriff---
April 10, 7:51 a.m., at county roads G and 24 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily Matthews, 44, West Unity, failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by, Shayn Rigdon, 27, Fayette. After being hit, Matthews vehicle exited the roadway and struck a cable box and telephone pole. Matthews was taken to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, by Archbold-German Township EMS with suspected minor injuries and was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
April 11, 9:30 p.m., on County Road D in Fulton County's Swan Creek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Daniel Figy, 58, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:42 p.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephen Avina, 81, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 3:35 p.m., on West Elm Street, a parallel parked vehicle driven by Lori Bitz, 60, Toledo, began entering the roadway and was struck by a eastbound vehicle driven by Martin Estrada, 42, Wauseon. Bitz's vehicle sustained functional damage while Estrada's vehicle sustained minor damage. Bitz was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 9:04 p.m., a southbound vehicle driven by Paige Foutz, 27, Wauseon, was stopped on North Shoop Avenue for the traffic light at East Linfoot Street and was rear-ended by Mitchell Neuenschwander, 18, Wauseon. Neuenschwander was cited for assured clear distance. Both vehicles sustained light damage.
Fires
South Richland---
Saturday, 5:50 a.m., firefighters from South Richland Township and Jewell Township were called to a grass fire at Standley and Fruit Ridge roads.
Defiance---
Saturday, 8:41 a.m., firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire at 1795 Spruce St., AMVETS Post 1991. Upon arrival no smoke or flames were showing. Kitchen crew informed that the deep fryer was started and flames flared up. Firefighters were informed maintenance people were on the way to repair it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.