• Police reports
Defiance Police
Nov. 13, 12:48 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Mary Scott, 54, 14856 County Road 163, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Roxann Villarreal, 34, 128 Van Buren St. Scott was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 1:10 a.m., Rene Rubalcava, 29, West Unity, was cited for OVI following a disturbance on Hopkins Street.
Saturday, 1:25 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 11:19 a.m., on County Road 2 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Jonathon Tochman, 42, Monroe, Mich., struck a utility pole after the driver reportedly fell asleep. Tochman was not injured. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:53 p.m., on County Road 2 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Carol Flowers, 79, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:59 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Geraldine Brubaker, 58, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:55 a.m., on County Road 7 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Honemann, 69, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:25 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Arnos, 62, Defiance, collided with a vehicle driven by Hannah Mills, 22, Antwerp. Arnos was cited for failure to yield. Mills was treated at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the Arnos vehicle and heavy to the Mills vehicle.
Saturday, 7:53 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Thacker, 28, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:35 a.m., on County Road G in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Jaclyn Tijerina, 32, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:58 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Barraza, 56, Ottawa, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 9:54 a.m., Warren Edwards, 34, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Sunday, 12:35 a.m., Estel Bullock, 44, Florida, was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 600 block of North Perry Street.
Sunday, 12:29 p.m., Daniel Poole Jr., 52, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:10 a.m., Kirk Brinkman, 43, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 12:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1880 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 2:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at Hopkins and Buckeye streets.
Fire — Monday, 1:05 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1500 N. Clinton St.
Highland
Fire — Sunday, 2:42 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 26810 Elizabeth St.
Holgate
Fire — Sunday, 12:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 00458 Ohio 18, Holgate.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 6 p.m. firefighters were called to 08913 County Road 11, Pike Township, for a report of a structure fire. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Fire — Sunday, 1:27 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 320 Sycamore St.
Fire — Monday, 5:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 17500 County Road D.
