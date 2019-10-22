• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 14, 7:22 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Charlotte Ondrus, 62, 16100 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Oct. 15, 7:52 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, vehicle driven by Lillian Blankenship, 20, Saltville, Va., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Oct. 13, 12:22 a.m., Devin Richardson, 25, 934 Washington Ave., was charged with criminal damaging, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, obstructing official business and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Myers Street.
Thursday, 12:18 p.m., on Huron Avenue, a vehicle driven by Becky Lambert, 48, 21469 Kammeyer Road, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle. Damage was light to Lambert's vehicle. She was cited for failure to use care in backing.
Friday, 4:25 p.m., at Summit and Hopkins streets, a vehicle driven by Javen Newton, 19, 1745 Seminole Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Cynthia Wagner, 30, 23603 Allen Road. Newton was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Newton vehicle and moderate to the Wagner vehicle.
Friday, 4:37 p.m., Lakeeshia Pickett, 42, Indianapolis, was charged with criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and being a fugitive from justice after an alleged incident at Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 7:27 p.m., Ramiro Moreno, 55, 625 Wayne Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Moss Street.
Saturday, 2:08 a.m., Fernando Cruz Jr., 31, 411 Highland St., was charged with inducing panic, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Hopkins Street.
Sunday, 12:19 p.m., Matthew Lucas II, 40, Defiance, was charged with burglary and possession of drugs after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Hopkins Street.
Monday, 11:48 a.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Seneca Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 7:03 a.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Sarah Malchow, 42, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:10 a.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Audreana Schwiebert, 18, Leipsic, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Vickie Knape, 50, Napoleon. Schwiebert was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 3:48 p.m., Jesse Donnett, 34, Wauseon, was charged with OVI, open container and failure to drive in marked lanes after a traffic stop on County Road 18.
Friday, 8:59 p.m., Kelly Robinson, 50, McClure, was charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East North Street, McClure.
Friday, 8:59 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Mark Lemley, 40, Stryker, lost a load onto the roadway. A semi struck a box, causing debris to strike a vehicle driven by Jason Cox, Archbold. Lemley was cited for an unsecured load. Damage was light to Cox's vehicle.
Friday, 9:17 p.m., at Ohio routes 65 and 110, a vehicle driven by Roy Muncy, 64, Liberty Center, went through the intersection and struck a guardrail. He was cited for OVI. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:15 a.m., on Ohio 109, a vehicle driven by Kody Swiercz, 23, Delta, struck two mailboxes. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Swiercz was cited for OVI, drug abuse and failure to comply with an order of an officer. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 4:36 p.m., a theft was reported in the 00500 block of County Road N, Okolona.
Saturday, 8:40 p.m., on Ohio 65, a vehicle driven by Vicki Johnson, 57, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:44 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Grant Adkins, 26, Napoleon, collided with a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Adkins vehicle.
Monday, 1:08 a.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Wiley, 49, Jackson, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:22 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Megan Woltmann, 32, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:26 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Deborah Waisner, 65, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:54 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Chase Sherman, 17, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 1:26 p.m., Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:52 a.m., Matthew Rednour, 42, Napoleon, was arrested on multiple warrants and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at 221 Johnson Circle.
Fire — Saturday, 7:02 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 800 Washington Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 9:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a sparking outlet at 1054 Holgate Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 5:16 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 00925 Carpenter Road.
Fire — Sunday, 5:59 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at 519 Chinook Drive.
Fire — Monday, 9:26 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1835 N. Clinton St.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 6:24 p.m., firefighters were called to a tree fire at 418 Elm St., Hicksville.
Fire — Monday, 10:31 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 651 W. High St.
Highland Township
Fire — Saturday, 8:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at Harris and Mansfield roads.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Sunday, 3:13 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire that spread from a bonfire at 14490 Scott Road.
Holgate
Fire — Saturday, 3:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire caused by a downed power line at Ohio 281 and County Road 16. Assisting was Florida Flatrock Fire Department.
Fire — Sunday, 4:46 p.m., firefighters were called to 403 Kaufman St. for a report of smoke coming from a wall. Assisting was New Bavaria Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.