• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 9:14 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Schreiber, 32, Continental, went out of control on a curve leaving the east side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a mailbox at 16952 Ohio 15, and came to rest down an embankment. The mailbox was destroyed. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Schreiber was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Tuesday, 7:17 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Johnson, 43, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 2 p.m., a fraud complaint involving gift cards was received from a business in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 10:51 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Judith Dickmann, 79, Napoleon, bumped the rear of an eastbound vehicle driven by Aydin Kroeger, 19, Wauseon, which was stopped for traffic at U.S. 6. Damage was light to both vehicles.

Thursday, 2:31 p.m., the theft of a master key was reported on Railway Avenue.

Thursday, 8:03 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Brianna Pollauf, 25, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Paulding Sheriff

Friday, 8:47 a.m., on Oak Street in the village of Payne, an eastbound car driven by Donnie Schmidt, 80, Payne, struck the rear of parked car owned by William Youngblutt, Payne, parked on the south side of the street. The Schmidt vehicle then rolled onto its top. Damage was heavy to the Schmidt vehicle and light to the Youngblutt vehicle. Schmidt was transported by Payne EMS to Paulding County Hospital. A condition update was not available at press time.

Hamler Fire

Thursday, 10:42 p.m., firefighters were called to a camper fire at 510 1st Street.

