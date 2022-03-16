• Police reports
Defiance Police
Friday, 8:14 p.m., at 1120 Hotel Drive, Glen Kunkle, 34, no known address, was arrested for physical control, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:27 p.m., at 1960 Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Alexis Stewart, 28, 616 Hopkins St., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:44 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kieara Franks, 29, Hamler, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 1:02 a.m., at 620 Independence Drive, Michelle Cordes, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and transferred to their custody.
