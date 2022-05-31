• Area Police Reports
State Police---
May 24, 9:23 p.m., at milepost 19 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Denise Barden, 66, Noblesville, Ind., sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:50 a.m., at milepost 23 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Nathan Hooker, 26, Continental, was disabled when it left the roadway, struck a mailbox, a ditch and a utility pole. The vehicle overturned several times, coming to rest on all four wheels. Hooker was taken by Highland Township EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 7:26 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 2 in Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Karter Gray, 19, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 11:40 p.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brian Wheeler, 35, Bryan, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Sunday, 5:54 a.m., at the Ohio 15/18 split in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Chad Forbess, 27632 Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
May 22, 9:26 a.m., at 709 1/2 E. Second St., Kirstie Long, 31, 709 1/2 E. Second St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
May 23, 10:32 a.m., at 503 Corwin St., Katie Wallischeck, 32, 503 Corwin St., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond and was released.
May 23, 3:36 p.m., at 665 Perry St., Kavon Haddon, 26, Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
May 24, 10:31 a.m., 324 Perry St., David Marchant, 44, 503 Nicholas St., was cited for telecommunications harassment.
Wednesday, 10:19 p.m., at 137 Elliott Road, Gilbert Almaraz, 53, 860 1/2 Riverside Ave., was arrested for theft and released.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., at 204 Cleveland Ave., Titus Rigg, 21, no known address, was arrested for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.
Friday, 10:55 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, Chelsea Mason, 31, 21413 Powers Road, was cited for driving under suspension and arrested on a warrant from Paulding County. She was transported to authorities in Paulding County.
Friday, 6:51 p.m., at Cedar and Latty streets, Carlos Amador Jr., 42, 914 Washington Ave., was arrested on a Defiance Municipal Court warrant and he posted bond.
Friday, 8 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Caleb Emmel, 22, 230 Lakeview Drive, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff---
May 24, 11:19 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wesley Borton, 20, Pettisville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 3:41 p.m., at Ohio 34 and U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Mortemore, 39, Napoleon, drove into moving traffic and was struck by a westbound semi driven by William Hilton Jr., 59, Antwerp. Both vehicles were disabled and Mortemore was treated by Ridgeville EMS for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to yield right of way, driving under suspension, operating without a license and a safety belt violation.
Friday, 9:08 p.m., at 303 N. Henry St., Malinta, Randy Vance, 64, Malinta, was charged with disorderly conduct and use of weapons while intoxicated, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:13 p.m., at milepost 49.6 on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacquelyn Holbrook, 35, Toledo, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:05 p.m., on U.S. 6 at the cemetery lot in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jayma Gobrogge, 62, Ridgeville Corners, slowed to turn into the cemetery lot and a westbound vehicle driven by Cody Utrecht, 24, Wolcottville, Ind., swerved to miss Gobrogge's vehicle, drove of the roadway onto the shoulder and into the cemetery drive. Gobrogge's vehicle turned onto the drive and struck Utrecht's vehicle, while Utrecht's vehicle spun out and came to rest. Gobrogge's vehicle spun also and crossed over U.S. 6 and came to rest in a ditch. Both vehicles were disabled and Utrecht was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 5:23 p.m., at Ohio 65 and County Road H in Deshler, Anthony Kryder, 36, McClure, was charged with DUI, a speeding violation and endangering children.
Saturday, 8:32 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, an eastbound vehicle driven by Colin Kinnersley, 17, Wauseon, was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Danelle Richey, 31, Fairmount, Ind. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Iziah Freshwater, 14, Fairmount, Ind., passenger in Richey's vehicle, was taken by McClure Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Richey was cited for failure to yield and a safety belt violation.
Sunday, 12:45 a.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Calvin Stebbins, 17, Deshler, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2:10 a.m., at 439 W. Elm St., Deshler, Christy McNalley, 46, Walbridge, was charged with domestic violence and felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
