• Police reports
State Patrol
March 9, at 7:57 p.m., on Mekus Road, in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Julia Roesti, 42, 3779 N. Ohio 66, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, at 7:45 a.m., on Ohio 2, in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Berteau, 32, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Thursday, at 10:25 p.m., on Conkle Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Carlos Sanchez, 37, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, at 12:33 p.m., at the intersection of Glenburg and Defiance-Williams County Line roads, in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Cody Pester, 23, Bryan, attempted to make a right turn onto Glenburg Road, left the roadway, struck a guy wire pole and a stop sign, and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Pester was cited with failure to control.
Friday, at 7:25 p.m., on U. S. 127, in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Evan Brown, 18, 123 Jefferson Ave., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, at 4:33 p.m., at the intersection of Ohio 281 and Domersville Road, in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle between driven by Hallie Hart, 18, Sherwood, struck a vehicle driven by Katrina Hoeltzel, 30, Napoleon. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Hart was cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
Defiance Sheriff
March 8, at 7:54 p.m., on County Road 109, just north of Buckskin Road, a vehicle driven by Lisa Hinkle, 54, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
March 9, at 2:29 p.m., on Ohio 15, a vehicle driven Mary Weisenburger, 56, Continental, was struck by 2 deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
March 9, at 4:44 p.m., on U.S. 24 at Flory Road, in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Palmer, 28, 27233 Jewell Rd., was struck by a vehicle driven by Craig Johnson, 55, Fenton, Mich. Damage to Palmer's vehicle was light, but Johnson's vehicle sustained moderate damage. Johnson was cited with assured clear distance.
Sunday, at 8:45 p.m., at CCNO, Dustin Hernandez, 34, of Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:54 p.m., at 1404 E. Second St., police responded to a disturbance. A 16-year-old female was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the juvenile detention center in rural Stryker.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 3:47 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Henry County's Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Koenig, 51, Holgate, attempted to turn around in the middle of the roadway. A vehicle driven by Linda Johnson, 73, 10490 Haller St., attempted to avoid Koenig's vehicle and struck it in the front. Damage to Koenig's vehicle was light, while Johnson's vehicle sustained moderate damage. Koenig was cited with failure to stay in marked lanes.
Saturday, 7:51 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Henry County's Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Baus, 48, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 7:25 p.m., 608 East St., Liberty Center, police responded to a fight. Chayce Neumeier, 22, Liberty Center, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 8:14 p.m., on County Road H in Henry County's Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kiersten Brinkman, 18, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, at 6:33 p.m., on County Road 165 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by John Maenle, 42, Haviland, struck a vehicle driven by Alan Seibert, 54, Grover Hill. Seibert's vehicle left the roadway and rolled, coming to rest on all four wheels in a field. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Maenle was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 7:25 p.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Wenzlick, 75, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Thursday, 9:10 p.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Ryan, 76 Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 1:30 a.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Angela Call, 36, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Fulton Sheriff
March 9, 7:09 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Custer, 32, Sylvania, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Thursday, 7:21 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Russell Harmon was struck by a vehicle driven by Brock Figgins, 38, Wauseon, causing Harmon's vehicle to strike a third vehicle driven by Andrea Schnitkey, 40, Archbold. Damage to Harmon's vehicle was moderate, while light damage was reported to the Figgins and Schnitkey vehicles. Harmon was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire—Friday, at 2:19 p.m., on 27890 Watson Rd., firefighters responded to a grass fire.
Hicksville
Fire—Friday, at 2:27 p.m., at Cicero and Fountain Street roads, firefighters responded to a grass fire.
Sherwood
Fire—Sunday, 1:46 p.m., at 9792 Behnfeldt Rd., firefighters responded to a grass fire.
Ney
Fire —Friday, at 1:09 p.m., at Vollmer and Coy roads, firefighters responded to a grass fire.
Bryan
Fire—Sunday, 4:44 p.m., at 1845 Williams Center Cecil Rd., firefighters responded to a structure fire.
Paulding
Fire—Saturday, 6:39 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 10557 Rd. 98, in Paulding.
