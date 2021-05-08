• Police reports
State Patrol
May 1, 6:17 p.m., at mile post 21 on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Reeves, 21, Springdale, Ariz., traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in a field. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Reeves was taken by Mercy Health EMS to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for suspected serious injury. Reeves was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
May 2, 12:51 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a southbound Ohio State Patrol vehicle attempted a U-turn and struck a vehicle driven by Christina Tromblay, 31, Paulding, while backing. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Wednesday, 6:40 a.m., on County Road 263 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a turkey flew out of a ditch a struck a car driven by Kory Thomas, 42, Oakwood. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., on Jericho Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffery Rohlf, 56, 21091 Kiser Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 5:11 p.m., at Clinton and Third streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Krystle Phillips, 32, 700 Kiser Road, slowed for a red light and was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Chelsea McMillen, 28, 19883 Road 1048. Damage to both vehicles was light. McMillen was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 12:42 p.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., officers were dispatched for a disturbance; Tori Knicley 26, same address, was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault, and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 6:22 a.m., on County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Wachtman, 42, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:32 p.m., at 1248 Dodd St., officers arrested Christina Yonek, 45, Napoleon, for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 5:31 p.m., Jasmin Thompson, 45, Toledo, was charged with menacing and taken to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Friday, 2:24 a.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Ryan Thompson, 27, Napoleon, was arrested for vandalism, menacing and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Police
Wednesday, 4:32 p.m., at 121 Jackson St., a vehicle driven by Russell McMaster, 85, Paulding, backed out of a parking spot at the post office and struck a car driven by Eric Bennett, 48, Paulding. Damage to both vehicles was light.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 10:33 p.m., on the Defiance/Williams County Line Road between Carpenter Road and Ohio 66, firefighters from Tiffin Township were dispatched to an electrical pole fire. Small hazard risk, but firefighters waited on utility company to arrive before leaving.
Fire — Thursday, 12:16 p.m., at 10761 Market St., firefighters from Defiance City, Noble Township and Delaware Township were called to a structure fire.
