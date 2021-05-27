• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 5:40 p.m., at Spencerville and Casebeer Miller roads in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Carrie Zeedyk, 16, Hicksville, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Paul Yoder, 75, 321 High St. Yoder's vehicle left the roadway on the north side, reentered the roadway and exited again on the south. Yoder was taken by Hicksville EMS to Hicksville Community Hospital for suspected minor injury. Damage was heavy to both vehicles, and Zeedyk was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Monday, 12:57 p.m., at Banner School and Adams Ridge roads in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Dankworth, 44, 496 Defiance Crossing, was struck by a vehicle driven by Lisa Hudson, 47, 724 Summit St. Both Dankworth and Hudson, as well as 17-year-old passenger in Dankworth's vehicle, Hope Dankworth, were sent by Richland Township EMS to Promedica Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injury. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Dankworth was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Monday, 9:30 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Cynthia Nagel, 52, Bryan, struck a deer, causing light damage.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 1:13 p.m., at 221 Clinton St., a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Court was served to Josh Black, 41, Defiance.
Friday, 3:17 p.m., on High Street in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Isabella Smith, 17, Spencerville, Ind., struck a line of three cars in the rear, causing a chain reaction of successive strikes to the rear of each. The vehicle Smith struck was driven by Brandt Balser, 19, Hicksville, who then struck a vehicle driven by Riana Yoder, 30, Hicksville, who then struck a vehicle driven by Brayden Bauer, 22, Montpelier. Smith's vehicle had moderate damage, the other three vehicle had light damage. Smith was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 12:17 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Adam Wright, 23, Paulding, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:38 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jason Halley, 37, Napoleon, was served four warrants from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for importuning.
Tuesday, 5 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Robert Turney, 15, Toledo, was swerved a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for telephone harassment.
Tuesday, 7:25 a.m., at the merging of Ohio routes 15 and 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Marvin Strong, 53, Bryan, drove through the grass median at the split, then crossed Ohio 18 and continued in a field where the vehicle struck two road signs. Damage to the vehicle was moderate and Strong was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Chloe Malburg, 19, Napoleon, left the roadway on the north side, reentered the roadway and exited again on the north side before coming to rest off the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle, and Malburg was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Defiance Police
May 19, 3:46 p.m., on East Second Street approaching Greenler Street, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Wieland, 38, 1008 Latty St., attempted to change from the left lane to the right and struck a vehicle driven by Breck Rittenhouse, 34, 1038 Riverside Ave. Rittenhouse's vehicle then deflected and struck a vehicle driven by Kathryn Babcock, 55, 12280 Fruit Ridge Road. Rittenhouse's vehicle had heavy damage, the other two vehicle sustained moderate damage. Wieland was cited with failure to change lanes properly.
Sunday, 9:29 a.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Williams Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Nancy Meyer, 85, 221 Huron Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Scott Cupps, 45, Ney. Damage to Meyer's vehicle was heavy, and to Cupps vehicle, the damage was moderate. Meyer was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 7:19 a.m., on the North Clinton Street overpass of U.S. 24, a northbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Meyer, 24, 10510 Haller St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dawn Skiver, 60, 2130 Westwood Drive. Defiance Fire Department treated Meyer for suspected minor injury. Damage was light to Skiver's vehicle, and moderate to Meyer's vehicle. Meyer was cited for failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 7:55 a.m., at West High Street approaching Fox Run Street, a vehicle driven by Lynn Proxmire, 53, Paulding, spun out of control after leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle, and Proxmire was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:13 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Fourth Street, a two vehicle accident resulted in arrest of two individuals: Israel Villanueva, 46, 424 Washington Ave., cited for OVI, failure to yield right of way at a stop sign, and a safety belt violation. The other individual, Shana R. Hahn, 35, 325 Fifth St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated, misconduct at the scene of an emergency, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
Wednesday, 8:54 a.m., 616 Hopkins St., Travis Schoenitz, 31, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:34 a.m., at 023 County Road 16 C E, Holgate, Shyne Smith, 40, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 6:50 p.m., on Banner School Road, Elizabeth Salinas, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Monday, 8:55 p.m., 1049 N. Perry St., Ashley Cuellar, 26, Napoleon, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
Paulding Sheriff
May 17, 1:45 p.m., at 17572 Road 156, Paulding, Jennifer Thomas, 48, same address, and Clifford Bard, 50, same address, were arrested, after an incident, for domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County Jail without incident.
Paulding Police
Monday, 8:31 p.m., at 931 Williams St., a vehicle driven by Brody Fisher, 17, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kathryn States, 48, Dupont. No damage reported to Fisher's vehicle, light damage reported to States' vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 12:11 p.m., at 482 Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Katherine Cessac, 64, West Unity, was stopped at a traffic signal when struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Wayne Woodring. Delta EMS transported Woodring to Fulton County Health Center for possible injury. Damage to Cessac's vehicle was moderate; damage to Woodring's vehicle was heavy. Woodring was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 1:33 p.m., at Linfoot Street and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jessica Sharp, 31, Swanton, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Justin Luna, 32, Wauseon, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Sharp was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 12:22 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle, stopped for a traffic signal, driven by Juliana Alexander, 55, Bryan, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Yerendida Sosa, 28, Wauseon, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Sosa was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 3:37 p.m., on East Linfoot Street a vehicle driven by Donald Zimmerman, 74, Wauseon, backed from a private drive into a vehicle driven by Destiny Miller, 27, Wauseon, causing light damage to Zimmerman's vehicle and moderate damage to Miller's vehicle. Both individuals treated at the scene by Wauseon EMS. Zimmerman was cited with not yielding right of way to a through street from a private drive.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire —Tuesday, 7:16 a.m., at 501 Smith St. East, firefighters from Hicksville and Sherwood fire departments were called for a structure fire.
Fire —Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., at 501 Smith St. East, firefighters from Hicksville Fire Department were called to a structure fire.
