• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 1:50 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Chase Pask, 18, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail. Pask was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 1:23 a.m, at 408 Perry St., Jorge Carcamo, 24, Mexico, was arrested for disorderly conduct, intoxication and criminal trespassing and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 3:23 p.m., on North Clinton Street at 1804 N. Clinton Drive, a vehicle driven by Jocelyn Lafountain, 17, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert Spangler, 37, 503 N. Clinton St., causing light damage to Lafountain's vehicle and no damage to Spangler's. Lafountain was cited for failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 9:54 p.m., at 1428 S. Clinton St., Aaron Becher, 50, 624 Henry St., was charged with disorderly conduct and intoxication and released.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., on U.S. 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Burger, 48, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the roadway and struck a ditch to avoid a rear end collision. Burger was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Bryan for suspected minor injuries.
Wednesday, 11:56 a.m., on County Road O4 just west of County Road 5A in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Jan Heddaeus, 66, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it went off the roadway and into a ditch, coming to rest on its side. Heddaeus was taken to Henry County Hospital by Damascus EMS for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Paulding Police
Monday, 2:50 p.m., at East Caroline and North Water streets, a vehicle driven by Astraea Rohdy, 23, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica Doctor, 37, Paulding, causing light damage to both vehicles. Rohdy was cited with failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
