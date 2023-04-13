Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Saturday, 10:51 p.m., near milepost 3 on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Jacobs, 35, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled left of center and left the roadway on the western side and impacted a utility pole. Passengers, Bryan Orick, 31, Paulding, and Braydon Jacobs, 12, Paulding, sustained possible injuries and were treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 7:56 a.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Erin Burns, 49, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 9:20 a.m., on Clinton Street, just north of Third Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Allison Gray, 24, 1144 Wayne Ave., sustained light damage as it left a parallel parking spot and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Aidan Kiessling, 18, 925 Holgate Ave. Kiessling's vehicle also had light damage.
Monday, 7:59 a.m., on High Street, east of Union Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Harry Buttermore, 83, 21716 Timbercrest Drive, sustained moderate damage when it crossed the railroad tracks, left the southern side of the roadway and struck a warning sign with flashing lights attached. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 2:21 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle owned by Vu Pham, 519 W. Second St., was struck by an unknown semi that left the scene after striking the driver's side mirror and breaking it.
Monday, 4:07 p.m., at 15 Deville Drive, Denny Collazo, 45, 15 Deville Drive, was arrested for criminal damaging and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:45 p.m., on the Carpenter Road bridge over U.S. 24, a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Beatty, 39, 1557 S. Clinton St., struck the guardrail on the western side and sustained heavy damage. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 1:42 p.m., at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Thomas Meyer, 77, 640 Division St., struck a southbound vehicle driven by Richard Tolles, 84, 1016 Jefferson Ave. Meyer was treated a the scene for suspected minor injuries by Defiance Fire Department. Tolles was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Meyer was cited for a red light violation.
Hicksville police---
Sunday, 7:21 p.m., on West High Street, just south of North Bryan Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Bobby Delong, 47, Fort Wayne, struck a vehicle driven by Alexia Smith, 16, Saint Joe, Ind., as Smith's vehicle exited a private drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Smith was cited for failure to yield.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 9:26 p.m., CCNO, Danielle Nash-Kleinhenn, 38, 909 S. Lane St., Defiance, was transported from CCNO to 500 E. Perry St., Paulding County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear from Paulding County Municipal Court.
Monday, 9:17 p.m., on Ohio 111, east of County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Deborah Herman, 46, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Sherwood---
Monday, 2:19 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 101 N. Harrison St., Sherwood. Upon arrival firefighters observed a semi fire located in the brakes. The driver was able to get the fire extinguished before firefighters engaged.
Noble Township---
Monday, 5:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 10485 Haller Road.
Liberty Center-Washington Township---
Tuesday, 2:13 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at 10-633 Henry County Road 10.
Noble Township---
Tuesday, 4:31, firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire at Elliott and Christy roads. The Defiance City Fire Department was called for a tanker.
Auglaize Township---
Wednesday, 1:48 p.m., firefighters were called for a field fire on County Road 153, between Ohio 111 and Township Road 1027. Paulding and Oakwood fire departments were called for mutual aid at approximately 1:55 p.m.
South Richland and Jewell townships---
Wednesday, 5 p.m., firefighters were called for a structure fire at 30513 Ohio 281, between Weichman and Henry County Line roads. While en route, dispatch advised the structure was a shed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.