• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 20, 4:57 p.m., on Ohio 111, a vehicle driven by Damien Moore, 17, Paulding, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a parked vehicle. Moore was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:35 a.m., on Ohio 613, a vehicle driven by Shane Scott, 33, Latty, went left of center, exited the highway and struck a utility pole and ditch. Scott was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital with possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 1:11 p.m., on Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jacob Shirkey, 21, 1499 S. Jackson Ave., collided with a vehicle driven by Ryan McFeeters, 34, 1806 Maumee Drive. Shirkey was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the McFeeters vehicle and light to the Shirkey vehicle.
Sunday, 3:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Regonda Drive.
Monday, 3:50 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 700 block of North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:16 a.m., an excavator was reported damaged in the 00200 block of County Road M.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 7:50 p.m. Deborah Salaz, 52, Napoleon, was cited for expired registration following a traffic stop on Lagrange Street.
Tuesday, 2:13 a.m., Candida Cerrato-Munoz, 29, Napoleon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Indiana Avenue.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 3:44 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Amy Samantha Hitt, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Benjamin Thomas, 50, Delta. Hitt was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:36 p.m., firefighters were called to 1983 S. Jefferson Ave. for a report of an alarm.
Noble Township
Fire — Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., firefighters were called to 07648 Ohio 15 for an outdoor mattress fire that was out upon arrival.
Fire — Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., firefighters were called to 07502 Stever Road for a report of a house fire. The fire was contained and extinguished upon arrival. Providing mutual aid was the Defiance Fire Department.
