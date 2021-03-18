• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 3:33 p.m., on County Road K in Fulton County, a vehicle driven by Aliyah Osley, 17, Wauseon, left the roadway and hit a mailbox and a parked car. Damage to Osley's vehicle was moderate; damage to the parked vehicle was light. Osley was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 1:56 p.m., on Watson Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Delaney Speidell, 14, 28596 Bowman Rd., left the roadway and struck a pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Speidell was cited with operating a vehicle without a license. The passenger, Anthony Speidell, 45, same address, was cited with wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle. Both individuals were checked by Highland Township Rescue for possible minor injuries.
Tuesday, 7:42 a.m., on County Road 58 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Meagan Taylor, 36, 1650 Stonemore Rd., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m., at Lenawee County Jail, Adrian, Mich., Jessie Rodriguez, 27, Archbold, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken transported CCNO.
Defiance Police
Monday, 11:49 p.m., 619 Euclid Ave., Ricardo Wilson, 35, 412 Osceola, was arrested on a probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:14 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and 4th Street, William Shafer, 62, Holgate, was arrested on violation of a TPO.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 3:03 p.m., on County Road 10A in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Rosebrock, 32, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Wednesday, 7:19 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Dakota Holman, 20, Risingsun, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:47 a.m., on County Road 76 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Madison Hull, 19, Paulding, left the roadway in avoiding a deer. The vehicle continued down and embankment and into a field. Damage to the vehicle was light. Hull was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 11:23 p.m., on County Road 19 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Sharrock, 35, Pettisville, left the roadway and struck a tree. Sharrock was taken by local EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., 8361 Glenburg Rd., firefighters from Noble Township responded to a grass fire.
