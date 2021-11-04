• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 2:31 a.m., at milepost 6 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by an unidentified individual ran off the roadway and overturned with heavy damage to the vehicle. The vehicle is owned by Dimitri Dennard, Continental.
Sunday, 5 a.m., at milepost 25 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Messmore, 65, Lafayette, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at milepost 19 on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Mechial Mullins, 17, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:40 p.m., at milepost 17 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Sharon, 46, Shelby Township, Mich., had a tire blowout on the attached trailer. No damage was done to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:53 a.m., at milepost 33 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Diane Steffer, 40, 23015 Banner School Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Matthew Hughes, 25, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Hughes transported himself to his primary care physician for suspected minor injuries. Steffer was taken by Richland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Hughes was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Hughes vehicle had light damage and Steffer's had moderate damage.
Monday, 7:53 p.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Terry Sidle, 73, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 12:10 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Angela hart, 54, Stryker, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:59 a.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Kylie Lake, 29, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 9:03 a.m., on County Road 82 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Gonzales, 35, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 1:59 a.m., on Flickinger Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Mueller, 53, 907 Jefferson Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:56 a.m., on Stevers Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Olivia Stark, 21, 1308 Heatherdowns Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:18 a.m., on Ohio 15 north of the Defiance-Putnam County Line Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Danielle Stallkamp, 29, 510 Corwin St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:32 p.m., on Adam Ridge Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Hannah Roth, 24, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:39 p.m., on U.S. 127 south of Ohio 249 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Brent Kneebush, 41, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Oct. 27, 3:35 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue and Hopkins Street, a vehicle driven by Kandi Lewis, 29, 119 Summit St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Horvath, 46, 14035 Williams Road. Lewis' vehicle had moderate damage and Horvath's had light damage. Lewis was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 7:01 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Patrick, 19, 701 N. Clinton St., was struck by a vehicle driven by Gary Saxman, 60, 1718 Delaware Court, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Patrick was cited for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.
Friday, 7:48 p.m., on North Clinton Street near the Walmart access road, a vehicle driven by Clinton Cramer, 32, 825 Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Adam Pendleton, 51, 22261 Bowman Road, causing light damage to both vehicles. Cramer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 2:11 a.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:47 a.m., at 400 Carter Road, Emily Rosa, 38, 615 Downs Street, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court, she was released to appear in court.
Hicksville Police
Saturday, 4:06 p.m., at 416 Oscar St., a vehicle driven by Shirley Stayer, 69, Hicksville, backed from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Christopher Ott, Paulding, causing light damage to Ott's vehicle and no damage to Stayer's. Stayer was cited with improper backing.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Tamala Howe, 57, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:51 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Shelley Limber, 64, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 2:19 p.m., on County Road 17 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Nofzinger, 37, Montpelier, drifted off the roadway and struck a mailbox, causing light damage to the vehicle. Nofzinger was cited with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to control, open container and DUI.
Monday, 7:17 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Leonard, 23, Ridgeville Corners, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Smith, 33, Toledo, went off the roadway and struck a mailbox, over-corrected and went off the roadway again, striking a utility pole where it came to rest. Smith was taken by Liberty EMS to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy and Smith was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:29 p.m., on County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Rex Lingruen, 71, Haines City, Fla., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., on County Road M2 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Katelyn Rasey, 33, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:38 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Adaira May, 16, 327 Arleta Drive, Defiance, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 11:41 p.m., on U.S. 24 at County Road 17 in Napoleon Township, an unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Bradley Whiteford, 57, Liberty Center, and Whiteford's vehicle sustained light damage. The other vehicle continued on U.S. 24.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 6:13 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Carlos Garcia, 50, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Tuesday, 12:36 p.m., at 158 E. Maumee Ave., Brenton Clements, 32, no known address, was arrested for burglary.
Tuesday, 3:38 p.m., at 330 S. Perry St., Steven Dunbar, 19, no known address, was arrested on a warrant for assault charges.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:52 a.m., on U.S. 66 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Schumm, 31, 19025 Schick Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 6:59 p.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Brent Roth, 57, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:40 p.m., on Ohio 66 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Sherry Griesinger, 46, Delta, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4 p.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 19 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Hoy, 47, Archbold, struck a vehicle driven by Debra Shay-Perkins, 60, Wauseon, and caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Shay-Perkins was taken by ALS-8 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries and Hoy was taken by Medic 85 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected injuries. Shay-Perkins was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 2:56 p.m., at Linfoot Street and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Trenten Keesbury, 17, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Paris Coopshaw, 17, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Keesbury was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 12:43 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Dana Lewis, 35, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Caleb Kruger, 45, Delta, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Lewis was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 1:22 p.m., at 1480 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Walter Smallman, 67, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joann Skiles, 66, West Unity, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Friday, 4:39 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Robert French, 44, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by William Short, 74, Pettisville, causing light damage to both vehicles. French was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 6:43 p.m., at 220 McKinley St., a vehicle driven by Idalia Jarquin, 62, Wauseon, backed out of a private driven and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Brook Conrad, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Jarquin was cited with improper backing.
Monday, 9:10 a.m., at 128 Depot St., a vehicle driven by Billy Little, 43, Napoleon, backed from a parking lot and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Robert Derby, 68, Lyons, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.