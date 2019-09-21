• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 3:08 p.m., on U.S. 127, a vehicle driven by Deanna Simonis, 18, Sherwood, swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle and left the roadway. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:43 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 17000 block of Ohio 18.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 11:11 a.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Holly Sanderson, 44, Grover Hill, struck a mirror on a parked vehicle owned by Turner Warncke, Defiance. Sanderson was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 11:21 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Roggie, 22, 06909 Ohio 66, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Linda Imber, 72, 385 W. Sherwood Drive. Roggie was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 6:33 p.m., Natalie Trivett, 34, 1052 Wayne Ave., was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 9:50 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 1000 block of South Clinton Street.
Friday, 1:36 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 2:20 p.m., cellphones were reported stolen from Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 10:51 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm at 701 Webster St.
Fire — Thursday, Friday, 11:10 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1625 Palmer Drive.
Highland Township
Fire — Friday, 7:45 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 26810 Elizabeth St.
