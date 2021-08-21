• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 13, 4:25 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by John Squires, 43, 822 Nicholas St., Defiance, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 11:05 p.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Trisha Batterson, 39, Bryan, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 5:50 a.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Ream, 27, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:17 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Sharon Vondeylen, 60, Archbold, ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail. Vondeylen sustained suspected minor injury but was not treated or transported. The vehicle had heavy damage and Vondeylen was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 10:04 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Madisen Morlock, 23, Pemberville, struck a semi driven by Lloyd Notman, 69, Fayette. Morlock's vehicle then went off the road and Notman's semi struck a third vehicle driven by Timothy Miller, 59, Sherwood. All three vehicles sustained heavy damage. Morlock was taken by Medic 811 to Hicksville Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries; while Notman and Miller were treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries. Morlock was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign to a through highway.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 9:22 p.m., on Ohio 111 near Cromley Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jimmy Price, 66, 20326 Cromley Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 2:59 p.m., at Downs and Wilhelm streets, a vehicle driven by Jordan Manley, 35, 1725 Upton St., Apt. 103, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rodger Proxmire, 75, 907 Wilhelm St. Proxmire had suspected minor injuries but was not treated or transported; his vehicle had heavy damage. Manley's vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Monday, 9 p.m., at Webster Street and Sessions Avenue, a semi driven by Sequia Kerr, 45, Atlanta, Ga., attempted to turn south onto Webster when the trailer struck a road sign that pulled the brake hoses loose and caused the back axle to lock. Damage caused to the concrete curb for approximately 70 feet. Kerr was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 3:56 p.m., at North Clinton Street and George Isaac Drive, a vehicle driven by Ethan Porter, 18, Lima, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ariel Ortiz, 18, 352 Carter Road. Light damage caused to both vehicles. Porter was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 2:21 p.m., at 1534 Degler St., Unit 8, Jessica Fleming, 36, no known address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO. Due to prior convictions, if convicted this would be a fourth-degree felony.
Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., at South Clinton and Dotterer streets, a vehicle driven by Viridiana Meza, 38, 1502 Westgate Drive, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Seth Peters, 29, 2205 Power Dam Road. Meza's vehicle had moderate damage and Peters' had heavy damage. Peters was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 1:10 p.m., on the North Clinton Street overpass of U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Noah Block, 23, Williamsville, N.Y., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christopher Gerdeman, 57, 301 Glenwood Drive Apt. 2. Light damage caused to Gerdeman's vehicle. Block was cited with failure to assure clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 3:58 p.m., on South Clinton St. just north of Second Street, a vehicle driven by Arnold Adkins, 57, 927 Asa St., struck the side of two parked vehicles, breaking the driver's side mirrors. Adkins was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 7:51 p.m., at 714 N. Clinton St., Rochelle Clemons, 22, 1025 Washington Ave., was served a Defiance Municipal Court warrant. She posted bond and was released.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 1:58 p.m., on County Road 13 just north of County Road E in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Sheryl Fackler, 41, Holgate, sustained light damage after striking a dog.
Thursday, 10:53 p.m., at 330 S. Perry St., Napoleon, Cody Boman, 25, Clarkesville, Tenn., was cited with driving under suspension, DUI, following too close, fugitive from justice, reckless operation, improper turn and unsafe vehicle, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:49 a.m., at County Road 24 and Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Karleigh Hope, 17, Liberty Center, was struck by a vehicle driven by Alan Abair, 66, Cromwell, Ind. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Abair was taken by Archbold Rescue to Bryan Hospital for suspected minor injuries; passenger in Abair's vehicle, Elvina Abair, 49, Cromwell, Ind., was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to Bryan Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Hope was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Napoleon Police
Aug. 14, 12:29 p.m., at Perry and Raymond streets, a vehicle driven by Michael Gallagher, 17, Napoleon, was struck by a backing vehicle driven by Brandon Oyer, 25, Wauseon. Gallaher's vehicle sustained moderate damage and Oyer's had light damage.
Monday, 9:33 p.m., at 956 Clarimont Ave., a vehicle driven by Madison Heuer, 16, Napoleon, backed into a parked vehicle on Clairmont Avenue that is owned by Brigitte Schrickel, Archbold. Light damage reported of both vehicles.
Wednesday, 9:25 p.m., at 1460 Sedward Ave., a vehicle driven by Kyle Warnimont, 38, Napoleon, was pulled over and Warnimont was arrested on a DUI.
Thursday, 5:11 p.m., 1895 Oakwood Ave., Jeffrey Carr, 42, Westerville, was arrested on a Lucas County Sheriff's Office warrant and transferred there.
Thursday, 5:41 p.m., 310 Glenwood Ave., Paige Kelley-Branham, 25, Napoleon, was served a warrant for failure to appear. She posted bond and was released.
Thursday, 10:41 p.m., at 931 Daggett Drive, Estel Bullock, 45, Napoleon, was arrested for burglary.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 3 p.m., at County roads 126 and 131 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Kathryn Apple, 25, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Lorie Strable, 62, Paulding. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway and both had heavy damage. Strable was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Apple was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Pauliding Police
Monday, 11:56 p.m., at 614 Flatrock Drive, a vehicle driven by Carlea Kuckuck, 16, Paulding, lost control in a curve and went off the roadway, struck a parked vehicle owned by Keith Theolbald that pushed into a vehicle owned by Isaiah Theobald. All three sustained moderate damage. Kuckuck was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 10:55 a.m., at 116 Main St., Christopher Bragg, 48, Paulding, struck the metal brackets in front of the air conditioning unit at the Paulding Village Office. The vehicle had light damage.
Fulton Sheriff
Aug. 13, 1:24 p.m., at county roads 13 and F in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Howe, 52, Adrian, Mich., failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven by Rebecca Shirley, 52, Wauseon. Heavy damage reportedly to Howe's vehicle and moderate damage to Shirley's.
Sunday, 8:51 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Rosinski, 48, Fayette, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 6:31 a.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Lauren King, 32, Archbold, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
• Fire
Miller City
Fire — Thursday, 9:15 p.m., at 3583 County Road 18, firefighters from Miller City were called to a structure fire; Continental firefighters were called for mutual aid. Arriving on the scene, firefighters assessed that the fire could be put out easily without much intervention.
