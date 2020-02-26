• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 19, 12:30 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Brice Medley, 30, Weston, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 19, 8:56 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Dakota Ballin, 23, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:04 a.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Angel Concepcion, 43, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:36 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Chappuis, 62, Stryker, left the roadway and sideswiped a utility pole. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Hicksville Fire Department. Chappuis was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:43 a.m., James Rudd, 34, Frankfort, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 8:07 p.m., beer was reported stolen from Keck's Market, 1970 S. Jefferson Ave.
Monday, 9:36 p.m., a mirror was reported vandalized on a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Tuesday, 1:43 a.m., Abel Lugo, 30, San Antonio, Texas, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1100 block of Ottawa Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 10:15 p.m., Jonathon Hornish, 30, Hicksville, was charged with burglary and assault after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Elm Street and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:58 p.m., Donna Haase, 59, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 12:06 a.m., Ruby Elkins, 29, Defiance, was charged with felonious assault after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Cornelia Street and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 4:04 p.m., on Glenwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Vittoria Johnson, 29, 1129 Ayersville Ave., backed from a parking space and struck a vehicle driven by Mario Perez, 55, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
