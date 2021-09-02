• Police reports
State Police
Aug. 25, 12:28 p.m., at milepost 53 on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by an unidentified vehicle ran off the road an spun out in the left lane, in the path of a vehicle driven by Clifford Kaighin, 64, Toledo, causing light damage to Kaighin's vehicle. The unidentified vehicle then left the scene.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 9:01 p.m., on Watson Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mark Seibert, 38, 27831 Watson Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Saturday, 9:03 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Vicki Bray, 49, Edon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 1:09 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Spencer Vajen, 33, Weston, was served a warrant from the Probate-Juvenile Court.
Wednesday, 8:39 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Devon Shidler, 23, Van Wert, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Aug. 24, 3:28 p.m., on Harrison Avenue, a parked vehicle owned by Donovan Evans, 816 1/2 Jefferson Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by James Bowers, 31, 810 Harrison Ave., causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Bowers was charged with failure to control and crossing over a marked lane.
Aug. 24, 3:29 p.m., at Deatrick and Tuendawie streets, a level crossing arm that had descended at the railroad crossing on Deatrick Street was struck by a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Roehrig, 37, 116 Seneca St. Light damage was sustained by the vehicle, and Roehrig was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:17 p.m., on North Clinton Street near the U.S. 24 ramp, a vehicle driven by Karen Kratzer, 73, 2253 Jefferson Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Michael Bakle, 44, Paulding, causing light damage to both vehicles. Kratzer was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 11:40 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Mary McMahon, 64, 1032 Perry St., struck a vehicle driven by Andrea Sprow, 41, 205 Main St., causing light damage to both vehicles. McMahon was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Saturday, 2:07 p.m., in the alley at 406 Franklin St., a vehicle driven by David Schweitzer, 50, same address, struck a Defiance Sheriff's vehicle, causing light damage to the Sheriff's vehicle. Schweitzer was cited with improper backing.
Saturday, 5:54 p.m., at Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Raymond Lambert, 84, 3051 Ohio 66, struck a vehicle driven by Michael Johnson, 50, 103 Prospect St. Johnson was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire and Rescue for suspected minor injuries; Lambert was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. There was light damage to both vehicles.
Monday, 9:54 a.m., at South Clinton and First streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Savannah Smith, 18, 1501 S. Jackson Ave., and an eastbound vehicle driven by Betty Bennett, 75, 14372 County Road 171, struck one another when they both turned onto Clinton Street. Smith's vehicle had heavy damage and Bennett's had light damage.
Tuesday, 8:33 a.m., on Hopkins Street, a vehicle driven by Nathan Moore, 40, 20732 Hammersmith Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Angela Jacobs, 37, 918 Riverside Ave. Moore was treated by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries; Jacobs was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead. Light damage to Jacobs' vehicle.
Tuesday, 1:59 p.m., at 221 Ruth Ann Drive, a vehicle driven by Tammy Flores, 53, 240 Ruth Ann Drive, backed into another vehicle and a utility pole when the driver noticed a bee had gotten into the vehicle and tried to exit the moving vehicle. Light damage was noticed to both vehicles and Flores was cited with reasonable control.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 11:30 p.m., at Ohio 65 and County Road 1, McClure, Eric Wilkins, 42, Liberty Center, was arrested for failure to file annual registration, failure to comply with an order of an officer, failure to stay in marked lanes, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle without a valid operator's license, speeding and reckless operation. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:16 p.m., on County Road 18 in Pleasant Township, a southbound U.S. Postal vehicle driven by Gavan Benadum, 29, Waterville, swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, ran off the road and overturned multiple times before coming to rest off the roadway on all four wheels. Benadum was treated at the scene by Holgate EMS for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:30 a.m., on County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Linda Scholl, 52, Paulding, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 5:25 a.m., on County Road 171 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Pitney, 52, Continental, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 2:19 p.m., at 1375 N. Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Vanessa Rodriguez, 35, 512 Defiance Crossing, struck a vehicle driven by David Taylor, 50, Flat Rock, Mich., causing heavy damage to Taylor's vehicle and moderate damage to Rodriguez' vehicle. Destiny Rodriguez-Ruiz, 10, Wauseon, was treated at the scene by Wauseon EMS for possible injury. Rodriguez was cited with failure to yield from a private drive.
Monday, 11:58 p.m., at 336 Chestnut St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Evan Tiplady, 32, Wauseon, side-swiped a parked vehicle owned by Sharon Cocke, Wauseon, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Tiplady was cited with failure to control.
• Fires
Wauseon
Fire — Aug. 21, 12:54 p.m., at County Road H between County Road 14 and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, firefighters from Wauseon Fire Department responded to a grass fire where there were multiple small fires around telephone poles throughout the mile. Firefighters returned to station at 1:10 p.m.
Fire — Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., at 140 Fulton St. in Wauseon, smoke was observed coming out of a two-story commercial building. Bystanders were throwing coolers of water on the porch area; the second story apartment door melted and heavy charred wood decking was visible. Firefighters returned to station at 12:37 p.m.
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 1:18 p.m., at 30246 Coressel Road, firefighters from South Richland and Jewel were called to a grass fire. When firefighters arrived, about three acres of wheat stubble had caught fire. They handled the fire with no injuries reported.
Liberty Center
Fire — Tuesday, 5:49 p.m., at T-091, County Road 2 in Washington Township, firefighters from Liberty-Washington Fire Department were called to a structure fire. Upon arrival they observed a detached garage had caught fire. Grand Rapids and Providence Fire departments were called for mutual aid. No injuries reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.