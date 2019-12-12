• Police Reports
Defiance police
Sunday, 12:51 p.m., on West Second Street near Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Jackie Gonzales, 61, 1563 Woodhurst Drive, was traveling in the curb lane on West Second Street. when the passenger side mirror of the Gonzales vehicle struck the driver side mirror of a vehicle owned by George Partin, age unavailable, Archbold, was parked at the curb facing west.
Tuesday, 5:54 p.m., on North Clinton Street just passed George Isaac Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Lynne Folk, 60, Fostoria, attempted to change lanes and struck another northbound vehicle driven by Alicia Plotts, 38, 21740 Bowman Road. Damage was light to both vehicles. Folk was cited for driving within lanes.
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., Britzi Neuenshwander, 24, 459 Pontiac Drive, was arrested on a Williams County warrant. She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Stryker.
Henry sheriff
Sunday, 10:22 a.m., on U.S. 6/24, a westbound vehicle driven by Hillary Walters, 49, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:42 p.m., on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Noah Kennedyn, 21, 1024 Jefferson Ave., went out of control off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail and concrete barrier, then traveled off the left side of the roadway where the vehicle came to rest. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Kennedyn was cited for operating without reasonable care.
• Fire calls
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 11:22 p.m., firefighters were called to possible garage fire at 1134 Grove St. Upon their arrival, the found the garage was full of smoke, and a small fire was located in one corner of the building. They left the scene at 11:59 p.m. The fire departments from Highland and Noble townships assisted at the scene.
Fire — Wednesday, 12:33 p.m., firefighters were call to an alarm on Anthony Wayne Boulevard.
