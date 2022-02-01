• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 24, 3:25 p.m., at milepost 17 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nickolas Lewis, 16, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage when it lost control, crossed over the center line and spun in front of a vehicle driven by Eric Zehr, 43, Paulding. Zehr's vehicle struck Lewis' and both vehicles left the roadway where they came to rest. Zehr's vehicle had disabling damage as well. Both were taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. A minor in Zehr's vehice, Jackson Zehr, 7, Paulding, was also taken to Paulding County Hospital by Paulding EMS for suspected minor injuries. Lewis was cited with failure to control.
Jan. 24, 7:35 p.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulsaki Township, a vehicle driven by Joel Lantigua, 30, Monroe, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., on Township Road 94 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Noah Smith, 17, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway, overcorrected and crossed over the center line, once again leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole before coming to rest in a field. Smith was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 3:23 p.m., on Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by John Rinck, 50, Oakwood, sustained disabling damage when it traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rink was treated at the scene by Highland Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 5:09 p.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Ramiro Florez Jr., 55, 124 Summit St., sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway, struck a driveway embankment, went airborne and came to rest partially on the roadway. Florez was treated by Noble Township EMS for possible injuries and was cited for crossing over a marked lane.
Sunday, 12:18 a.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Huffman, 17, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss adeer, went off the roadway, struck a sign and a light pole before striking two automobiles owned by Dietsch Sales and Service, Inc. One of the parked vehicles sustained heavy damage, the other had light damage. Huffman was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 1:41 p.m., on Ohio 18 just west of Harris Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Brooke Chastain, 23, Holgate, sustained light damage when it left the road and struck a road sign.
Friday, 4:43 p.m., at Flory and Domersville roads in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Gamboe, 18, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Alex Yoder, 25, Archbold, and both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Gamboe was treated by Jewell Fire Department for suspected minor injuries, and Yoder was treated for suspected injuries by South Richland Fire Department. Gamboe was cited for failure to cede right of way at a stop sign.
Friday, 9:11 p.m., on Stever Road north of Kencig Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Lydia Mezo, 24, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 12:53 a.m., on County Road 16 south of County Road T in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Alex Wagner, 21, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it ran off the road and struck a utility pole. He was taken by Ridgeville EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Wagner was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 8:58 a.m., at County roads 2 and L in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sharon Brown, 62, McClure, sustained disabling damage when it struck a northbound vehicle driven by Brendan Haas, 34, Bowling Green. Haas' vehicle had light damage. Brown was cited with failure to cede right of way at a stop sign.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 8:21 p.m., at 500B W. Main St., Christopher Nisely, 42, Napoleon, was arrested for physical control and warned for open container.
Saturday, 1:13 a.m., at 605 Wood Dr., Ryan Raymone, 43, Toledo, was arrested on a Toledo Police Department warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 7:14 a.m., on County Road 180 just west of County Road 97 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Leonard Levos, 63, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:15 a.m., at 16835 Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Noah Coyne, 22, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway, struck a culvert elevation, went airborne and struck a utility pole before it landed on all four wheels. Coyne was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries and cited for failure to control.
