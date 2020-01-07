• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 30, 12:53 p.m., at Paulding County roads 72 and 71 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Curtis, 61, Abilene, Texas, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Edward Hildebrand, 44, Huntington, Ind., causing a collision. Hildebrand was taken by Scott EMS to Van Wert Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Curtis was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Dec. 30, 3:45 p.m., at Ohio's 613 and 500 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Prestyn Thomas, 18, Payne, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Cindy May, 55, Grover Hill, causing a collision. May was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Thomas was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Jan. 1, 3:15 p.m., at Old State Route 65 and County Road M in Putnam County's Ottawa Township, a vehicle driven by Lee Rosengarten, 50, Bluffton, failed to yield and collided with a vehicle driven by Nicholas Nenige, 38, Columbus Grove. Rosengarten was taken by Putnam EMS to St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, with suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Jan. 2, 6:12 p.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Dempsey, 26, 1744 Ayersville Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:19 a.m., on Paulding County Road 123 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Eathan Matty, 18, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:53 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Bowling, 53, 17530 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:02 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Lehman, 26, Angola, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:02 a.m., on Township Road 8 in Paulding's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Mitchell Franklin, 34, Grover Hill, struck a ditch and overturned. Franklin was taken by Sherwood EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 31, 8:08 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Randall Aikins, 22, 1000 Ralston Ave., struck a ditch and came to rest in a yard. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 31, 11:36 p.m., on Flory Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Riebesehl, 18, 06909 Ohio 66, slid off the road into a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Jan. 1, 2:08 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Chase Smith, 19, 1517 Mayo Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 4:59 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Sunday, 1:35 a.m., Leandra Ames, 23, Defiance, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Ohio 15.
Sunday, 4:36 a.m., Ryan Thompson, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Court.
Sunday, 4:55 p.m., Michael Ward, 35, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., Devin Leitner, 21, Defiance, was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority holder.
Monday, 11:03 p.m., Andrew Schweitzer, 39, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 12:20 p.m., Korie Wirth, 26, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 4:35 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 400 block of Seneca Street.
Friday, 8:09 p.m., Tyler Smith, 28, 304 Northfield Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 4:14 p.m., Timothy Scofield, 61, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., at Ayersville and Cleveland avenues, a vehicle driven by Rollie Prowant, 76, 28539 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Caleb Hastings, 21, Middle Point, causing a collision. Prowant was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Hastings vehicle and moderate to the Prowant vehicle.
Saturday, 9:26 p.m., cash was reported stolen from the 500 block of Petain Street.
Sunday, 3:18 a.m., Issa Wiggins, 30, 1000 Ralston Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Wood County and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:28 a.m., a battery charger was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Hopkins Street.
Sunday, 1:57 p.m., money was reported stolen from the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:09 a.m., windows were damaged at the Henry County Fairgrounds, 907 S. Perry St., Napoleon.
Friday, 6:23 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Cole Rush, 36, North Baltimore, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:25 p.m., Elise Sharp, 33, Napoleon, was charged with assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO after an alleged incident in the 200 block of East Randolph Street, Hamler. Penny Arps, 59, Malinta, was charged with obstructing official business.
Saturday, 6:35 p.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Lauren Grosjean, 29, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:18 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Joseph Wright, 25, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:31 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Nadine Thatcher, 52, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 4:46 p.m., Chance Roberts, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:02 a.m., a sex complaint was reported in the city.
Saturday, 2:43 p.m., mailboxes on Lynn and Westchester avenues were reported damaged.
Sunday, 4:28 a.m., Ryan Thompson, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County.
Sunday, 3:35 p.m., Dustin Spencer, 34, Napoleon, was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on West Main Street. He also was issued a warrant from Perrysburg.
Monday, 4:17 a.m., Joshua Meyer, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for theft and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Jan. 1, 10:18 a.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Azelin Shaneyfelt, 18, Liberty Center, slid off the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 10:34 a.m., firefighters were called to a shed fire at 626 Tiedeman Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 1:21 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Monday, 1:05 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1263 Integrity Drive.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Monday, 5:22 a.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire in a bedroom at 01644 U.S. 127, rural Bryan. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Highland Township
Fire — Saturday, 5:04 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke at 25604 Watson Road. Defiance Fire Department was called for mutual aid.
Hicksville
Fire — Friday, 10:29 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 05941 Ohio 49, Hicksville. They were called back Saturday at 2:26 p.m. for an alarm.
