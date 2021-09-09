• Police reports
State Patrol
Sept. 2, 6:44 a.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Jasso, 40, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 1, 3:17 p.m., on Hire Road at the railroad crossing in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Kirk, 49, 26365 Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Randi Rios, 31, 7795 Ohio 15, causing light damage to both vehicles. Kirk was cited with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to allow clear distance ahead and failure to reinstate.
Saturday, 11:51 p.m., at 4515 Glenburg Road, Debra Joiner, 51, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and OVI and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:30 p.m., at 27722 County Road 424 in Independence, William Clements, 35, Edon, was cited for OVI and released with a sober family member.
Tuesday, 2:23 p.m, at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, David Kinney, 24, Stryker, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Multi-Area Narcotics Unit
Thursday, Sept. 2, Zachary Strall, 25, Napoleon, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, while Sandra Strall, 44, Napoleon, was charged with permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor, following the execution of a search warrant at 526 Vine St., Napoleon. Evidence of methamphetamine was found in the home, owned by Sandra Strall. The MAN Unit was assisted by the Napoleon Police Department, Fulton County Probation and Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
Defiance Police
Sept. 2, 5:19 a.m., on South Clinton Street just past the intersection with Deatrick and Downs streets, a vehicle driven by Thomas Walker, 37, 844 N. Clinton St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Mollie Garza, 34, 809 Harrison Ave. Walker was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Walker was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead, and Garza was cited with crossing over a marked lane. Garza's vehicle had heavy damage, while Walker's had moderate damage.
Friday, 11:13 a.m., at 833 Holgate Ave., a vehicle driven by Brandon Carroll, 25, 2131 Baltimore St., struck a curb before striking a parked trailer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Carroll was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 2:20 p.m., alley in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue, just off of Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Mary Adkins, 29, 1476 Mustang Drive, struck a concrete wall and caused moderate damage to the vehicle. Adkins was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Friday, 5:12 p.m., at South Clinton and Emory streets, a vehicle driven by Melissa Munger, 67, 14196 County Road 171 struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Philip Hoag, 75, 1430 Avalon Court. Munger was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead. Hoag's vehicle had moderate damage while Munger's had heavy damage.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 2:19 p.m., at 918 Haver Drive, a vehicle driven by Ana Abdool, 21, Fort Wayne, backed over a mailbox and snapped the base. No damage to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 10:39 p.m., at 210 S. Damascus St., Liberty Center, Tesha Brown, 20, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 3:04 p.m., at Ohio 109 and Marion Street, Hamler, a motorbike driven by Keith Hall Jr., 33, Findlay, lost control and tipped onto its side. Hall was taken by HCSJ Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage to the motorbike was light, and Hall was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 3:29 a.m., at 777 Scott St., Lucas Koch, 27, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing.
Tuesday, 7:58 a.m., at 855 American Road, Deivy Umana Martinez, 33, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 12:40 p.m., at Buckeye Lane and West Riverview Avenue, David Kinney, 24, Stryker, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 1:26 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Nicholas Kesler, 33, McComb, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:55 p.m., at 1060 Highland Ave., Lucas Koch, 27, Napoleon, was arrested for aggressive trespassing.
Tuesday, 11:42 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Eulla Dotson, 47, Napoleon, was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 8:29 p.m., on County Road 60 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ethan Hill, 19, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:27 p.m., on Ohio 111 just west of Ohio 637 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shanay Taylor, 51, Convoy, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:35 a.m., on Township Road 165 just south of County Road 60 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Lee, 37, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 11:56 a.m., at 495 E. Airport Highway, Circle K, a vehicle driven by Dann Weaver, 56, Archbold, was struck by a vehicle driven by Roberta Keirsey, 85, Swanton, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Weaver was cited for failure to yield from a private drive.
Thursday, 3:23 p.m., at 1135 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Frederick Rockey, 74, Wauseon, drove over several curbs and onto the grass at the Farmers and Merchants Bank, crossed Shoop Avenue and into the parking lot at Verizon where it came to a rest in a side grassy area. Wauseon EMS responded to treat the individual for possible difficulties. No damage to the vehicle.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., on North Ohio 66 in Defiance, firefighters from Tiffin Township were called for a grass fire that was out quickly.
