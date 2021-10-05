• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 8:15 a.m., at milepost 16 on Ohio 2 at Williams Center-Cecil Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by John Garza, 22, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Angela Mullins, 43, Bryan, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Garza's vehicle then ran off the roadway and came to a stop. Garza was cited with failure to maintain safe distance between vehicles.
Saturday, 3:35 a.m., at milepost 32 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Howard Adkins, 73, 14856 County Road 163, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 3:47 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Cuenca, 22, West Unity, sustained light damage when it turned left and struck a stop sign. Cuenca was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 9:35 p.m., at milepost 39 on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Darlene Pocs, 49, Monroe, Mich., struck an object in the roadway and sustained light damage.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 28, 6:49 p.m., at Elliott and Christy roads in Defiance, a vehicle driven by John Allen, 39, Sherwood, backed into a vehicle driven by Ronnie Coleman, 53, 2198 Hawthorne Dr., causing light damage to both vehicles. Allen was cited for improper backing.
Friday, 6:05 p.m., on Harris Road just north of Defiance-Putnam County Line Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Selhorst, 50, Ottawa, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Friday, 9:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 just before Evansport Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Dale Barlow, 57, 1582 Westgate Drive, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Friday, 10:08 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Amy Thomas, 39, 2186 Hawthorne Drive, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Sept. 27, 5:03 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Susan Brown, 62, 229 Johnson Circle, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lana King, 30, Archbold, which then struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michelle Ellis, 46, 16341 County Road 153. Heavy damage was sustained by Brown's vehicle while the other two had light damage. Brown was cited with failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
Sept. 28, 8:30 p.m., on West High Street at 111 Clinton St. (Sensory Effects), a vehicle driven by Alyssa Johnson, 29, 16651 Ohio 18, was backing into a loading dock area when it was struck by a motorcycle driven by Gary Perchikoff, 38, 313 Northfield Ave. Perchikoff was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken by Defiance Police Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited with DUI. The motorcycle had heavy damage and Johnson's vehicle had moderate damage.
Thursday, 4:23 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Third Street, a vehicle driven by Lisa Roddy, 55, 627 Washington Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Regina Mason, 39, 401 Washington Ave., causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Roddy was cited for not yielding right of way in a left turn.
Sunday, 2:01 a.m., at 210 Hopkins St., Trent Wells II, 21, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 5:31 p.m., on County Road 4A in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Ronald Brueshaber, 68, McClure, struck a lawnmower driven by Robert Siler, 71, Perrysburg. The lawnmower had heavy damage and Brueshaber's vehicle had light damage.
Thursday, 8:40 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Gillen, 31, Napoleon, struck a farm tractor pulling a hay bailer driven by Andrew Chamberlain, 50, Napoleon. Gillen's vehicle had moderate damage and the bailer had light damage. Gillen was cited with failure to assure clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 9:19 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Tandy Punches, 71, Hamler, struck a cow in the roadway. His vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 1:43 p.m., at 240 Belton St., Hamler, Emilio Raymundo, 18, Hamler, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:42 p.m., on County Road 7 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Corbin Johnson, 19, Deshler, left the roadway and overturned in bean field, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Johnson was treated at the scene by Malinta EMS for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 10:48 p.m., at 311 County Road U2, Liberty Center, Thomas Hambleton, 61, Liberty Center, was arrested for criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, drug abuse and possession of drugs and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:36 p.m., at 12552 County Road M in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Sheila Parcher, 58, Napoleon, pulled out of a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Allison Rice, 18, Napoleon. Parcher was cited with failure to yield right of way from a private drive. Parcher's vehicle had moderate damage and Rice's had heavy damage.
Saturday, 4:10 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road K in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Dawn Schwab, 56, Ottawa, left the roadway into a ditch and struck a culvert. Schwab was cited with failure to control, failure to stay in marked lanes, open container and DUI. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Sunday, 1 a.m., at County Road 3 and U.S. 24, Liberty Center, Jesus Sanchez, 18, Napoleon, Hayden Shelt, 18, Liberty Center and a juvenile were charged with vehicle vandalism.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 3:10 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Haley Timbrook, 24, Paulding, struck the rear of a trailer of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. There was heavy damage to Timbrook's vehicle and moderate damage to the vehicle. Timbrook was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 6:54 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Brown, 82, 2013 Buckingham Court, failed to negotiate a curve, struck two stop signs, rolled onto its side and came to rest on its side in an attached garage at 14981 County Road 209. Brown was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for possible injury. The vehicle had heavy damage and Brown was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Archbold Police
Sept. 27, 8:18 a.m., on Frey Road, a vehicle driven by Tabitha Delcarmen, 26, 1043 S. Clinton St., Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle Honour Ruffer, 43, Archbold, causing light damage to both vehicles. Delcarmen was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 10:33 p.m., at 195 Stadium Drive, Defiance Fire Department was dispatched to a report of vacuum unit possibly on fire. Upon arrival firefighters observed some smoke but could not access power shut off. Unit was wrapped in caution tape to prevent further use and a note was left for the business.
Fire — Monday, 11 a.m., at 26427 Ohio 281, South Richland Fire Department was called for a fire at GM. Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire in the duct work that was contained. Crews stood by for aid but none was needed.
Fire — Monday, 1:34 p.m., on U.S. 24, the Defiance Fire Department was dispatched to a semi trailer on fire at U.S. 24 and Ohio 15. Firefighters responded and could not locate the vehicle and returned to station. Later it was observed on Ohio 18 and was stopped in Sherwood at Ohio 15 and U.S. 127 by the Sherwood Fire Department, taken to a secure location and unloaded the metal that caused the fire.
