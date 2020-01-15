• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 7, 2:46 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Garrett Hearne, 27, Ney, was turning when its dump trailer detached and overturned on the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Jan. 8, 6:06 a.m., on Paulding County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Yoh, 58, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Jan. 9, 9:19 a.m., on Paulding County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Earl Figgert, 88, Antwerp, struck a road closed sign. He was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Jan. 10, 6:02 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Della Miller, 49, Bryan, struck a ditch. Miller was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:51 p.m., on Paulding County Road 179 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Wagner, 27, 15736 Ohio 111, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:20 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Samual Farmer, 41, Stryker, struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 8, 3:07 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Har San, 27, Fort Wayne, attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning, driving by Ah Jet, 40, Fort Wayne, causing a collision. San was cited for passing in a hazardous zone. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Jan. 10, 6:38 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Elaine Muntz, 58, Holgate, struck two deer. Muntz was taken by South Richland EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:45 a.m., on Lake Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Harris, 67, Hicksville, struck a ditch and utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 12:57 a.m., Connor Jenkins, 20, Hicksville, was served a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 12:58 a.m., Stephanie Funkhouser, 41, Toledo, was served a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., Stuart Owens Jr., 35, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 1:02 a.m., David Lee, 43, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 1:04 a.m., Philip Hoberty, 36, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 1:07 a.m., Jeremy Dennis, 35, Bryan, was served a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 1:08 a.m., John Sinkowski, 47, Perrysburgy, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 3:24 p.m., Adam Mason, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 1:42 p.m., a theft of services was reported at Hampton Inn, 1037 Hotel Drive.
Monday, 9:55 p.m., Roberto Flores Jr., 34, 143 E. Sessions St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of South Clinton Street. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Tuesday, 7:03 a.m., Michael Perez, 54, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:46 a.m., on Main Street, a vehicle driven by Michael Coe, 73, 36 Main St., backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Terry Martin, 28, Napoleon. Coe was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 10:52 a.m., a parked vehicle was vandalized in the 1600 block of Durango Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 9:29 p.m., on County Road 7 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Miller, 58, Grelton, struck two mailboxes. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Jan. 10, 6:20 p.m., at Scott and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Denise Craley, 52, Toledo, attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning driven by Logen Fenstermaker, 19, Napoleon, causing a collision. Craley was cited for a passing violation. Damage was moderate to the Craley vehicle and light to the Fenstermaker vehicle.
Monday, 11:28 a.m., a theft was reported at Chief Supermarket, 1247 Scott St.
Monday, 2:16 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon High School, 701 Briarheath Ave.
Monday, 11:12 p.m., Elizabeth Coppes, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at a Defiance College dormitory at 701 Webster St.
Fire — Tuesday, 9:50 a.m., firefighters were called to 308 W. Second St. for a possible smoke investigation. No smoke was found.
Highland Township
Fire — Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., firefighters were called to 13694 Fruit Ridge Road for a structure fire. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from a main door and along the roof line. Crews located smoldering straw in a breezeway which was being used to house multiple pigs and piglets. Crews utilized a thermal imaging camera to check for extension in the structure, with no findings. The structure was ventilated to remove smoke. The homeowners sought veterinary care for a pig with burn injuries. Providing mutual aid was Defiance Fire Department.
