• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 1:27 a.m., at Watson Road and Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wesley Steel, 26, 1175 Anthony Wayne Blvd., drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Steel was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 1:02 p.m., at 221 E. Washington St., multiple warrants were served to Tyler McCabe, 27, Napoleon, and he was transported to CCNO.

Wednesday, 4:49 p.m., at 316 W. Main St., officers responded to an assault. Chandler Stalnaker, 20, Napoleon was charged with assault.

Wednesday, 5:57 p.m., at 120 E. Maumee St., officers responded to a call of disorderly conduct. Phillip Rinehart, 66, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Paulding Sheriff

Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., on Ohio 613 just east of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Arizona Fackler, 16, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.

