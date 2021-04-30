• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 1:27 a.m., at Watson Road and Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wesley Steel, 26, 1175 Anthony Wayne Blvd., drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Steel was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 1:02 p.m., at 221 E. Washington St., multiple warrants were served to Tyler McCabe, 27, Napoleon, and he was transported to CCNO.
Wednesday, 4:49 p.m., at 316 W. Main St., officers responded to an assault. Chandler Stalnaker, 20, Napoleon was charged with assault.
Wednesday, 5:57 p.m., at 120 E. Maumee St., officers responded to a call of disorderly conduct. Phillip Rinehart, 66, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., on Ohio 613 just east of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Arizona Fackler, 16, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.