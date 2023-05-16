Area police reports
State patrol---
May 8, 9:45 a.m., at Ohio 613 and County Road 131 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Mary Holtsberry, 88, Paulding, attempted to back from a private drive at 15986 Ohio 613 and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Emiliano Nunez, 40, Continental. Holtsberry's vehicle had moderate damage and Nunez's vehicle had no damage. Holtsberry was cited for failure to yield.
Wednesday, 1:53 p.m., on Scott Road, near The Bend Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jerry Elder, 81, Ney, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line and left the south side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. Elder was taken to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan, by Delaware Township EMS for suspected serious injuries.
Sunday, 3:16 p.m., on County Road C, near County Road 8 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Kelley, 38, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it caught fire.
Sunday, 11:13 p.m., on Conkle Road, near Graber Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Glen Bice, 55, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 10:48 p.m., on Ohio 111, south of Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Stowers, 23, Newcomerstown, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 12:10 a.m., on Emory Street, south of Downs Street, a motorcycle driven by Caleb Chandler, 21, 1216 Emory St., reportedly swerved to avoid an animal and laid down in the roadway. The motorcycle had light damage, and Chandler was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 4:06 p.m., on Second Street, east of Wayne Avenue, in front of the post office, a westbound vehicle driven by Karl Kissner, 62, 2133 Hawthorne Drive, passed a parked vehicle driven by Stanley Wisda, 68, 14731 Dohoney Road, just as Wisda's vehicle was entering the roadway from a parallel parking spot and the two vehicles struck one another. Fault was not determined and both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 4:16 p.m., at 308 Ralston Ave., Alan Jewel, 40, 308 Ralston Ave., and David Fisher, 26, Antwerp, were arrested for disorderly conduct. Each was released with a summons.
Friday, 7:26 p.m., at 849 Riverside Ave., Christopher Durkin, 20, 810 Washington Ave., was arrested for OVI, operations in willful disregard of safety, underage consumption, driving under suspension and criminal damaging. He was cited and released to a sober individual. Thomas Sprout, 19, 808 Jackson Ave., also was arrested for underage consumption and criminal damaging and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 4:39 p.m., on Wayne Avenue, south of Second Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Gloria Assaf, 65, 352 Rosewood Ave., attempted to turn left and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Susan Tack, 66, 2125 Hawthorne Drive. Tack's vehicle had moderate damage and Assaf's had light damage. Assaf was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 6:44 p.m., on South Clinton Street, south of Sunday Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Brooke George, 24, 1618 S. Clinton St., left the east side of the roadway and struck a guardrail and a street sign. The vehicle had heavy damage, and George was cited for failure to remain in a marked lane of travel.
Sunday, 2:16 p.m., on Cleveland Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Benjamin King, 44, 136 Cleveland Ave., slowed to turn into the private drive at 136 Cleveland Ave., and was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Braylon Castillo, 20, 315 Carter Ave. Castillo's vehicle had moderate damage and King's had light damage. Castillo was cited for assured clear distance.
Sunday, 9:15 p.m., at 615 Elbert St., April Kiessling, 37, 18574 Beerbower Road, Ney, was arrested for criminal trespassing and released with a summons.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 1:39 a.m., at South, East St., Liberty Center, Collin Casper, 21, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:20 a.m., on West Main Street, Deshler, Isaac Simon, 24, Deshler, was arrested for burglary and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:14 a.m., on Ohio 281, near County Road 5 in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Naqui Vasquez, 37, Waterloo, Ind., sustained light damage when it crossed over the center line and left the south side of the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control and alcohol was indicated in the crash report as a factor.
Sunday, 6:16 a.m., at Ohio 109 and Mary Ann Street, Liberty Center, a southbound vehicle driven by Hunter Miller, 19, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it left the west side of the roadway and struck a concrete barrier, overturned and came to rest on all four wheels in the intersection. Hunter was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 7:46 a.m., on Oakwood Avenue, Napoleon, Jeremy Cortez, 48, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County.
Sunday, 5:26 p.m., on County Road B, Heather Barton, 35, Napoleon and Aaron Fording, 32, Napoleon, were arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding police---
Monday, 3 a.m., on West Wayne Street, near Sherman Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rachel Wiechart, 36, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
May 8, 1:27 p.m., on Ohio 108, near County Road A in Clinton Township, a southbound semi driven by Tyrone Hayes, 49, Fort Worth, Texas, sustained sustained unknown damage when it left the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued southbound.
May 9, 6:45 a.m., on U.S. 20A, near Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Justin Salkowski, 25, Fayette, struck a deer and left the roadway on the south side where it came to rest down a steep embankment. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Thursday, 7:20 a.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 13 in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jocelyn St. John-Fisher, 18, Northwood, attempted to turn left and was struck by an eastbound semi driven by Corey Miles, 41, Celina. St. John-Fisher was taken by Wauseon Rescue to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and St. John-Fisher was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 1:33 a.m., on County Road A, east of County Road 22 in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kaiden Bedsole, 23, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
