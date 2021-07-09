• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Sunday, 1:32 p.m., at 510 W. High St., Hicksville, Brian Walters, 43, Hicksville, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 11:20 p.m., on Ohio 249 just before the intersection with Casebeer Miller Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Dalton Vachon, 25, struck a deer. Moderate damage reported for the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, James Baird, 24, no known address, was served a warrant from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Marion, Ind.

Hicksville Police

Saturday, approximately midnight, at 917 Haver Drive, Joseph Daly, 52, same address, was cited with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, 3:53 a.m., at 917 Haver Drive, Joseph Daly, 52, and Tyler Daly, 21, both of the same address, were cited with disorderly conduct.

Napoleon Police

Sunday, 10:43 p.m., at 725 Westmoreland Avenue, a vehicle driven by Shane Gramling, 49, Napoleon, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Kretz, 16, Wauseon. Light damage was reported for both vehicles.

Wednesday, 1:36 p.m., on Maumee Avenue at Cliff Street, an unidentified eastbound vehicle went off the roadway and struck a guard rail on the south side of Maumee.

Wednesday, 4:44 p.m., at Ohio 108 and Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Jaton Zuver, 19, Archbold, backed into a vehicle driven by Jeannette Parker, 62, Napoleon, causing light damage to Parker's vehicle and no damage to his own.

Thursday, 3:21 a.m., 157 W. Maumee Ave., Jacob Zikovich, 39, Grand Rapids, was arrested on a warrant.

Paulding Sheriff

July 1, 3:31 p.m., at 219 S. Main St., Payne, Ethan Reust, 18, same address, was arrested for robbery and assault and taken to the Paulding County jail.

Saturday, 12:41 a.m., at 783 Tim Tom Drive, Paulding, Harley Richards, 31, same address, was served a warrant for misdemeanor assault.

Tuesday, 1:49 p.m., on Ohio 500 near County Road 106 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Maria Wheeler, 32, Payne, left the roadway three times and corrected twice, finally coming to rest in the bottom of a drainage ditch. Damage to the vehicle was light. Wheeler was cited with failure to control.

Fulton Sheriff

June 28, 6:42 a.m., at County roads C and 21 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Patrick Schulze, 34, Archbold, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Marie Herschberger, 52, Wauseon. Light damage reported for both vehicles. Herschberger was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.

Wauseon Police

Tuesday, 2:02 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Elm Street, a vehicle driven by Alyse Mull, 58, Wauseon, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Christina Bishop, 32, Wauseon. Bishop's vehicle had been struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Amber Locke, 27, Wauseon, causing a chain reaction. Locke's and Bishop's vehicles sustained moderate damage, while Mull's vehicle had light damage. Locke was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.

