• Area police reports
Defiance Sheriff---
April 18, 5:44 a.m., on Domersville Road, south of Mekus Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Holley, 45, 26930 Sutphen Road, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 3:20 p.m., on Hammersmith Road, west of Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Billy Willis, 80, 20660 Hammersmith Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff---
Friday, 11:33 p.m., on County Road X, south of County Road 20 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Isaiah Goliver, 8668 Trinity Road, sustained moderate damage when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway coming to rest just before a row of trees.
Saturday, 9:10 a.m., at milepost 50.2 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan Brown, 72, Fort Wayne, was disabled when it struck a deer. Brown was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries by Liberty Rescue.
Saturday, 9:41 a.m., at County roads 13 and T in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Morgan Garber, 19, Liberty Center, attempted a left turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Cassandra Dickman, 36, Napoleon. Both vehicles were disabled when they came to rest off the roadway. Garber was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries, and Dickman was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Garber was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Saturday, 12:38 p.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a motorcycle driven by Gerald Garczynski, 56, Swanton, was disabled when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, coming to rest in a field. Garczynski was treated at the scent for suspected minor injuries by Napoleon Rescue.
Saturday, 12:53 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Quality Drive in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gary Rosebrock, 65, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it fell over in the roadway due to a medical emergency. Rosebrock was taken to Henry County Hospital by Ridgeville Rescue for suspected minor injuries.
Sunday, 9:11 p.m., at 326 E. Maple St., Deshler, Joseph Breece, 48, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:02 a.m., at Edgerton and North Marion streets, Hamler, a eastbound vehicle driven by Jonathan Nelson, 48, Hamler, attempted a left turn and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Jessica Musto, 21, Deshler. Musto was taken by a family member to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles were disabled and Nelson was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Monday, 1:17 p.m., at 120 W. North St., Liberty Center, Courtney Baldwin, 26, address unavailable, was taken to CCNO on a warrant from Henry County.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 8:04 p.m., at 1-946 Ohio 108, Earnest Ferguson II, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 4:56 p.m., on East Clinton Street, east of Perry Street, a vehicle owned by Nancy Bump, McClure, was parked in a parking spot along Clinton Street when it sustained light damage caused by an unidentified vehicle.
Sunday, 5:47 p.m., 1103 N. Sheffield Ave., Jeremy Vold, 47, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and given to custody in Defiance.
