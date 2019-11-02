• Police reports

State Patrol

Thursday, 6:25 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Necole Lewis, 40, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Thursday, 2:04 p.m., at Atlantic Street and Baltimore Road in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Zachary Ricica, 42, Defiance, struck a stopped vehicle driven by Dolores Ramirez, 62, 1675 Terrawenda Drive, while turning. Ricica was cited for a turning violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 08000 block of Ohio 66.

Thursday, 6:29 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 16000 block of Buckskin Road.

Friday, 12:55 a.m., Marc Hendsbee, 31, 1724 Greenhouse Ave., was cited for OVI and a marked lanes violation following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.

Friday, 5:37 a.m., Kayla Hammond, 32, Montpelier, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Friday, 5:37 a.m., Donyella Krupeany, 44, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court while at CCNO.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 6:14 a.m., on U.S. 24, a semi driven by Kingsley Ehuiagwina, 45, Brampton, Ontario, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Thursday, 5:07 p.m., a window was reported broken out of a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 6:29 a.m., on Damascus Township Road O-4, a vehicle driven by Gregory Westhoven, 21, McClure, left the roadway and struck a gravestone at Hockman Cemetery. He was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Friday, 12:18 p.m., on Railway Avenue in Holgate, a vehicle driven by Cassandra Giesige, 29, Holgate, backed from a private drive and struck a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Charles Flory, 70, Defiance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Friday, 3 p.m., identify theft was reported in the 05000 block of County Road U, Liberty Center.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 9:01 a.m., a report of misuse of a credit card was reported to officers at the police department.

Paulding Sheriff

Monday, 7:03 p.m., on Paulding Township Road 95, a vehicle driven by Margaret English, 70, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 11:43 p.m., on County Road 143 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Christina Hinchcliff, 48, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Thursday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road 107 in Bluecreek Township, a vehicle driven by Lacie Smith, 30, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Friday, 9:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 535 Defiance Crossing.

Farmer Township

Fire — Thursday, 3:28 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 01246 Ohio 2, rural Bryan.

