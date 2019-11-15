• Police Reports
State Patrol
Monday, 4 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a semi driven by Gurpinder Singh, 48, Bakersfield, Calif., jackknifed in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the semi.
Monday, 5:49 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance's Richland Township, a semi driven by Ehsam Bonyadi, 24, Lakewood, jackknifed. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:53 p.m., on Fullmer Road in Defiance's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Glen Bishcoff, 58, 26047 Bowman Road, struck a stopped vehicle driven by Kimberly Thomas, 60, Kenton. Bischoff was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Defiance's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Schroeder, 38, Sherwood, struck a sign. He was cited for failure to yield. The vehicle was not damaged.
Wednesday, 11:22 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Ludwig, 30, 09683 Trinity Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Thursday, 6:15 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Ricky Shannon, 58, Toledo, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 11:03 a.m., at The Bend and Scott roads, vehicles driven by Melanie Shaffer, 36, Bryan, and Mark Farnham, 64, Bryan, collided. Shaffer was cited for violating rules on passing. Damage was moderate to the Shaffer vehicle and light to the Farnham vehicle.
Monday, 11:37 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Holly Coolman, 35, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:09 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Mann, 28, 821 S. Clinton St., struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Alex Beck, 36, Montpelier. Mann was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Mann vehicle and light to the Beck vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:29 a.m., Ethan Greenwalt, 18, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Court.
Wednesday, 10:36 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Breanna Slattman, 21, 895 Downs St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:09 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Kinder, 42, 1433 Jackson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 2:46 p.m., a theft in the city was reported at the police station.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:27 p.m., on Ohio 218 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Theodore Stutz, 41, Columbus, attempted to pass a slowing vehicle driven by Regina Wright, 55, Milton Center, and caused a collision. Stutz was cited for a passing violation. Damage was heavy to Wright's vehicle and light to Stutz's.
Wednesday, 5:01 p.m., a theft of a purse was reported from a bus in the 200 block of East Randolph Street.
Wednesday, 6:49 p.m., on County Road 25 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Deborah Merilat, 66, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:04 p.m., on Washington Township Road U, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Warner, 38, 898 Sunday St., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12:03 a.m., a firearm was reported stolen from a garage in the 00200 block of Township Road M.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 9:01 p.m., on Yeager Street, an unknown vehicle struck a city sign and left the scene.
Tuesday, 3:46 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1300 block of Scott Street.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 5:29 p.m., on East Chestnut Street, a vehicle struck three mailboxes and left the scene.
Tuesday, 9:31 p.m., on North Elmwood Street, a vehicle driven by Lea Brubaker, 45, Wauseon, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by David Morhinger, Napoleon.
• Fires
Tiffin Township
Fire — Thursday, 7:51 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a home from a fireplace at 21425 Kammeyer Road. Providing mutual aid was Noble Township.
Delaware Township
Fire — Thursday, 3:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a camper fire at U.S. 127 and Defiance County Road 424. Providing mutual aid was Noble Township.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 3:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a garbage fire at Cicero and Thiel roads.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 1:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1496 N. Shoop Ave. They were called back again at 3:19 a.m.
Bryan
Fire — Thursday, 11:56 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 318 S. Cherry St. Providing mutual aid were Edgerton and Montpelier fire departments. Damage was reported to be extensive to the home. No injuries were reported.
