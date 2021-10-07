• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 7:21 p.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Liette, 18, Saint Henry, lost control on a wet roadway and left the roadway, coming to rest in the median between east- and westbound lanes, after striking a guardrail. Damage to the vehicle was heavy and Liette was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 6:11 p.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Josenery Hernandez, 28, Napoleon, failed to negotiate a curve and sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway and came to rest in a wooded area. Hernandez was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 12:59 p.m., at High and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Kelley Foor, 29, 419 Holgate Ave., backed into a vehicle driven by Brittani Treat, 37, 1649 Fairlawn St., causing light damage to both vehicles. Foor was cited with improper starting and backing.
Thursday, 6:57 p.m., at East Second and Main streets, an unidentified vehicle crossed over the lane into the path of a vehicle driven by Whitney Rodriguez, 27, 19 Deville Drive, causing Rodriguez' vehicle up onto the curb and damaging the tires and rims of the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 1:49 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Rogelio Benavides, 52, 261 Gray St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Susan Morris, 70, 1748 Seminole Ave. Benavides' vehicle had heavy damage while Morris' vehicle had light damage. Benavides was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., at 700 Kiser Road, Dillon Freed, 27, Hicksville, was arrested for criminal trespassing and released.
Tuesday, 4:47 p.m., at 1890 E. Second St., Eric Rosebrook, 45, 2083 Ginter Road, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:37 a.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Cassandra Lykins, 29, no known address, was arrested on a warrant from Mansfield and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 10:10 p.m., at West Hicks Street and South Bryan Street, a vehicle driven by Vick Lilly, 55, Hicksville, was pulling a trailer with an excavator that struck a power line and caused a pole in the rear of 200 W. Hicks St. to fall.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 11:08 p.m., at 113 N. Henry St., Malinta, Heather Liechty, 38, Alvordton, was cited for OVI, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Tuesday, 4:28 a.m., at 123 E. Washington St., Napoleon, James Brown, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Missouri and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 6:58 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Kos, 45, Bryan, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 3:29 p.m., at Ohio 281 and Ohio 85 in Richfield Township, a semi driven by Dane Kurtz, 26, Harlan, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Desiray Hartshorn, 31, Napoleon. Hartshorn was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries, and damage to both vehicles was heavy. Kurtz was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wednesday, 3:12 a.m., at Ohio routes 110 and 109 on the Damascus Bridge in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Lucas Winch, 36, Napoleon, drove off the south side of the roadway, struck a road sign and came to rest in a ditch. The vehicle had heavy damage and Winch was taken to Henry County Hospital by Damascus Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. Winch was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 2:03 p.m., at 124 Yeager St., a vehicle driven by Jennifer King, 34, 124 Yeager St., backed from a private drive into a vehicle driven by Eulla Dotson, 47, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Saturday, 7:52 a.m., at Maumee Avenue and Perry Street, a semi driven by Donald Bressler, 59, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Christine Hattemer, 55, New Bavaria, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Monday, 4:05 p.m., at 881 Daggett Drive, Steven Dunbar, 19, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:19 a.m., at 590 Bonaparte Drive, Alex Repass, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a Henry County Sheriff's warrant and transferred to the sheriff's custody.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 2:20 p.m., on County Road 175 in Auglaize Township, a semi driven by Tyler Yeager, 30, 1330 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, struck power lines to 15886 County Road 175. He was cited for speed violation and assured clear distance.
Monday, 7:16 p.m., on County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Karen Gill, 76, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Paulding Police
Tuesday, 9:48 a.m., at 911 N. Williams St., exiting McDonald's, a vehicle driven by Vincent Groh, 24, Payne, struck a vehicle driven by Concepcion Gonzalez, 68, Paulding, causing light damage to both vehicles. Groh was cited with failure to yield right of way when turning left.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 12:27 p.m., at Ohio 108 and U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Shane Stone, 49, New Boston, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 4:10 p.m., at 495 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Kathryn Tillison, 67, Wauseon, while stopped to turn left, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Matthew Whitney, 34, Napoleon. Tillison an passenger, Mark Schwiebert, 70, Wauseon, were taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. Whitney was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.