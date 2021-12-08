• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 10:35 a.m., at Ohio 18 and U.S. 127 in Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Audrey Donat, 31, Auburn, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Douglas Keesbury, 66, 16114 Buckskin Road. Keesbury was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Donat was cited with failure to yield at a posted stop sign and both vehicles had heavy damage.
Sunday, 9:55 a.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by John Moon, 73, Grover Hill, left the roadway, struck a gas line and a driveway culvert before going airborne. The vehicle came to a final rest in a private lawn. Moon was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had heavy damage and Moon was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 4:35 p.m., on Blosser Road east of Mulligan's Bluff Road in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kendra Azbell, 29, 8574 Stever Road, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Sunday, 8:08 p.m., on Ohio 15 south of Mulligan's Bluff Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kathro Yoder, 73, 904 Ralston Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Defiance Police
Nov. 30, 6:20 p.m., at River Drive and Clinton Street, a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Tania Wann, 923 Asa St., rolled over the curb at Circle K, onto the grass and over the curb onto River Drive, crossing all lanes before coming to rest on the footpath at Pontiac Park. The vehicle caused damage to the ground, the fence, and heavy damage to the vehicle.
Dec. 1, 5:55 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue north of Ginter Road, a vehicle driven by Becky Schrag, 56, 23545 Watson Road, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:11 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Ritchie, 27, 505 Haig St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 9:03 p.m., at Summit and Chestnut streets in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Jay Bruda Allison, 18, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and struck a posted stop sign. The vehicle had moderate damage and Bruda Allison was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 4:57 a.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Janira Nieto, 25, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck several cows in the roadway.
Sunday, 1:22 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Brayton Hobbs, 17, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.