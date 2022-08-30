Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Aug. 23, 9:07 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton and Huber roads in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mitzi Sanders, 47, Hicksville, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway on the east side, just south of Huber Road, struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on all four wheels. Sanders was treated by Hicksville EMS for suspected minor injuries and cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 7:03 a.m., on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, just west of The Bend Road in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wanda Brown, 63, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Aug. 22, 9:42 p.m., on Clinton Street at the railroad overpass, a northbound Ryder rental truck at Williams Street, driven by Randy Moore, 57, Kent, struck the overpass and the vehicle sustained moderate damage. He was charged with assured clear distance ahead.
Aug. 23, 7:35 p.m., on Jackson Avenue, just north of West Second Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Kelly Kuyers, 60, 865 S. Jefferson Ave., sideswiped a parked vehicle owned by Aaron Tatkowski, age unvailable, 226 Jackson Ave. Kuyers was cited for OVI.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., at East Second Street and Tacoma Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Debra Metz, 70, 122 Squires Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a plastic garbage receptacle.
Thursday, 12:27 p.m., on East Second Street, west of Domersville Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Connie Zachrich, 28797 Bowman Road, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Christopher Sandys, 34, 309 Aspen Terrace Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Zachrich was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 3:40 a.m., at 250 Gray St., Juanito Castillo, 22, 250 Gray St., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released.
Saturday, 3:46 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Charlene Adams, 51, and Randy Ashbaugh, 54, both of 21338 Parkview Drive, were cited for theft and released with a summons.
Monday, 2:03 p.m., at 665 Perry St., Maurice Washington, 47, address unavailable, was served a warrant for violation of a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7 p.m., at 484 Pontiac Drive, Steve Branham, 39, Oakood, was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Sunday, 9:46 p.m., at Diehl Park, Samuel Perez, 50, 4128 Timberlane Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 1:13 a.m., at T-526 Ohio 109, Liberty Center, Darrell Caswell, 36, Monroe, Mich., was cited for being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence and open container.
Friday, 5:12 p.m., at Ohio 108 and North Wilhelm St., a westbound vehicle driven by Levi Zachrich, 19, New Bavaria, attempted to back and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Cynthia Michel, 59, Delphos. Both vehicles had light damage, and Zachrich was cited for improper backing.
Saturday, 2:41 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kyle Pettit, 22, Napoleon, crossed the center line and struck a guardrail on the south side of the roadway. The vehicle had disabling damage, and he was transported by McClure Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
Saturday, 11:58 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 17D in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Wachtmann, 31, Napoleon, struck a southbound vehicle driven by David Patterson, 41, Archbold. Wachtmann's vehicle had disabling damage and Patterson's vehicle had moderate damage. Patterson was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 12:04 p.m., on County Road 7, north of County Road N in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Raechel Feehan, 39, Deshler, struck the rear of a mail carrier's vehicle driven by Tammy Addington, 58, Holgate. Both vehicles had disabling damage. Addington was taken by McClure Fire Department to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries and Feehan had possible injuries, but was treated at the scene by McClure Fire and EMS. Feehan was cited for assured clear distance ahead and failure to control.
Sunday, 1:33 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, east of County Road 3A, a westbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Harmon, 19, Swanton, sustained disabling damage when it traveled off the north side of the road, struck a guardrail and crossed the center line. The vehicle then left the roadway on the south, struck a ditch and a utility pole. Harmon was cited for OVI, failure to control, failure to file annual registration, speeding and sale of liquor to an underage individual, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 8:06 a.m., on County Road Y, east of County Road 12 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Anthony Swary, 19, New Bavaria, sustained disabling damage when the operator fell asleep, crossed the center line and traveled of the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 4:24 p.m., at milepost 45 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound semi driven by Hojjat Pyrsiehbazi, 63, Innisfil, Ont., Canada, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Maggie Manz, 19, Paulding. Manz's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Pyrsiehbazi was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane, and his vehicle had light damage. Manz's vehicle had disabling damage.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 9:13 p.m., at Park Street and West Riverview Avenue, Mario Ramirez, 31, Deshler, was cited for speed and OVI.
Sunday, 1:23 p.m., at 400B S. Perry St., Tami Hartman, 55, Malinta, was arrested on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and transferred to authorities there.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 5:52 a.m., on Ohio 500, just west of County Road 95 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Audrey Chavez, 40, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
