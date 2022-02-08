• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 4:52 p.m., on Buckskin Road just east of Farmer Mark Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Carlos Hernandez Cruz, 26, Hialeah, Fla., sustained disabling damage when it drove off the south side of the roadway and overturned. Hernandez Cruz was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 30 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sophia Kline, 18, Van Wert, sustained disabling damage when it attempted to pass a commercial vehicle and left the roadway, overturned several times in the median and came to rest. Kline was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 6:28 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Marion Kauffman, 48, 27018 Ohio 281, Defiance, sustained disabling damage when it left the east side of a snow- and ice-covered roadway and struck a utility pole. Kauffman was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 5:03 p.m., on Youngman Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bryson Stevens, 19, 4998 Adams Ridge Road, sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway and overturned. Stevens was treated at the scene by Ridgeville Township EMS for possible injuries, and was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:23 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Evansport Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brok Coburn, 31, 4211 Glenburg Road, sustained disabling damage when it drove off the northeast side of the road and struck a utility pole. Coburn was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m., on Ohio 281 at GM Lot-3 entrance in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Allen Dewitt, 34, 12988 Dohoney Road, sustained disabling damage when it attempted to enter the roadway from the lot and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Charles Chastain, 25, Holgate, as Chastain's vehicle was attempted to enter the lot. Chastain's vehicle also had disabling damage. Dewitt was cited with failure to cede right of way.
Wednesday, 7:32 p.m., at Ohio 49 and Seevers Road in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Combs-McClish, 20, Hicksville, sustained disabling damage when it left the snow-covered roadway and struck a ditch. Combs-McClish was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 1:13 p.m., at Lake View Drive and Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Janet Rohdy, 61, Paulding, sustained light damage when it left the north side of the roadway and became stuck in a ditch. Rohdy was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 3:52 p.m., on Elliott Road near Liska Lane in Defiance, in snowy conditions, a Defiance City vehicle driven by James Aden Jr., 49, 847 Deerwood Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nancy Thomas, 59, Napoleon, and caused functional damage to Thomas' vehicle. Aden was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 12:36 p.m., on Ohio 111 north of Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by, David Jimenez, 47, 150 W. Pinewood Ave., sustained disabling damage when it slid off the east side of the road and struck a utility pole. Jimenez was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 9:56 p.m., on Cicero Road south of Huber Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Darnell Lewis, 45, Toledo, sustained disabling damage when it slid off the west side of the road and struck a utility pole. Lewis was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Police
Feb. 1, 8:15 p.m., on Dohoney Road north of Ayersville Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Trinity Hagerman, 18, 13013 Dohoney Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10:46 a.m., at 1013 Harrison Ave., Dillon Freed, 27, same address, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence that occurred on Feb. 1 and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:55 p.m., on South Clinton Street south of Dotterer Street, a vehicle driven by Clarence Jefferson, 44, 15636 Sponseller Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gavan Korte, 17, 925 Karnes Ave. Both vehicles left the roadway and traveled through Riverside Cemetery where Jefferson's vehicle struck a ditch and a tree. Korte's vehicle had functional damage and Jefferson's vehicle was disabled. Jefferson was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 7:35 a.m., at 1724 Greenhouse Ave., Joseph Peake, 56, same address, reported that his 2021 Ford Escape had been stolen. It was recovered in Licking County and charges are pending.
Friday, 1:55 p.m., at Douglas and East Second streets, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Thieme, 31, 1226 Ayersville Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Israel Espinoza, 41, 1975 Ginter Road. Thieme's vehicle had functional damage and Espinoza's vehicle had light damage. Thieme was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 1 a.m., at the Paulding County Jail, Jeffrey Dennison, 48, 16211 County Road 153, Defiance, was transported from Paulding County to Defiance on a Defiance Municipal Court warrant. He posted bond and was released.
Saturday, 2:10 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Greenler Street, a vehicle driven by Suzanne Manz, 23, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., Apt. 27, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Courtney White, 35, Sidney. Both vehicles had light damage and Manz was cite with failure to control.
Sunday, 11:12 a.m., on Williams Street, Markeise Huckleby, 31, 607 Ravine Ave., was arrested for OVI, no operator's license and a traffic light violation after an accident at Hopkins Douglas streets. He was taken to CCNO on a probation violation.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 8:05 a.m., at County roads 16C and Y in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tzu-Mei Tenwalde, 24, 24880 County Road 10, Apt. A, Defiance, sustained light damage when it attempted a right turn and lost control. The vehicle left the northeast corner of the intersection, struck a sign and rested in a ditch.
Saturday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 6 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Eric Seabold, 43, Van Wert, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Sunday, 5:42 p.m., on North Turkeyfoot Avenue just south of Monroe Street in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Victor Smotherman, 63, Malinta, sustained functional damage to the driver's side when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Corey William, 42, Wauseon. Smotherman was attempted to leave his driveway and turned left in front of William's vehicle. William's vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end, and he had possible injuries but was not treated. Smotherman was cited with failure to yield right of way.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 3:08 a.m., at West Main Street and North Perry Street, Heather Boucher, 41, Napoleon was arrested for OVI.
Saturday, 5:56 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Misty Reynolds, 35, Napoleon, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Saturday, 11:29 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Tyler McCabe, 27, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Sunday, 11:29 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Brian Lutts, 33, Middle Point, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Police Department and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Feb. 1, 9 p.m., on County Road 206 about 1/2 mile west of County Road 87 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by David Bidlack, 31, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by James Bruce, 20, Bryan and caused functional damage to both vehicles.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., on Ohio 613 at East Elm Street in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Randy Ruder, 60, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Ruder was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., on County Road 12 west of County Road 151 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kaden Woolbright, 17, Grover Hill, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Woolbright was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 11:13 p.m., on Ohio 111 north of Township Road 198 in Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Humphreys, 41, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., Apt. 3, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a downed powerline hanging above the road.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:47 p.m., on County Road 14 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lawrence Flory, 79, Wauseon, sustained disabling damage when it left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Wednesday, 5:24 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dallin Briskey, 20, Wauseon, was stopped in the roadway to turn left, a second vehicle driven by Roger Wolfram, 56, Wauseon, was stopped behind Briskey's vehicle. A third vehicle driven by Connie Snider, 62, Fayette, struck the rear of Wolfram's vehicle and forced that vehicle into Briskey's. Both Briskey's and Wolfram's vehicles had light damage. Snider's vehicle was disabled. Snider was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 7:14 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a southbound Freightliner truck driven by Seid Aman, 30, Hartford, Conn., sustained disabling damage when in snow- and ice-covered road conditions it left the roadway and overturned onto the passenger side. Aman was taken by ALS-81 to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries.
Saturday, 8:22 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Stoltzfus, 62, Archbold, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 9:29 p.m., at 915 Fairway Lane, a City of Wauseon vehicle driven by Michael Ruby, 36, Wauseon, backed from the driveway and struck/damaged the mailbox at 910 Fairway Lane. There was no damage to the vehicle.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:20 p.m., at 1624 Palmer Drive, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called for a structure fire. Noble and Highland fire departments were called as precaution for mutual aid and South Richland was called on stand by. When firefighters arrived on scene, there was no fire showing and the fire was easily extinguished by the homeowners with fire extinguishers.
