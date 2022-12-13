Area police reports
State patrol---
Dec. 6, 8:13 a.m., at the U.S. 24 off-ramp and Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a Custom Machining & Fabricating vehicle driven by Stephen Metz, 69, Hicksville, attempted a left turn onto Ohio 15 and failed to yield at a stop light and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Brogen Aden, 17, 733 Washington Ave. Aden's vehicle had heavy damage and Metz's vehicle had moderate damage. Metz was cited for a red light violation.
Dec. 6, 5:48 p.m., at milepost 25 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Madison Watson, 19, Payne, attempted to change lanes and struck a semi driven by David Aeschliman, 41, Fort Wayne, and her vehicle left the roadway and overturned before coming to rest off the roadway. Watson was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Passengers in her vehicle were taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries: Sierra Crates, 18, Payne; Brenden Crated, 18, Payne; Kevin Bauer, 17, Payne. Watson's vehicle had heavy damage and the semi had light damage and she was cited for a signal violation.
Wednesday, 10:23 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Sherwood, an eastbound Jewell Grain semi driven by Jonathan Rose, 40, 816 Lincoln Drive, struck a northbound Eli Lilly & Co. vehicle driven by Lacey Jackson, 35, Franklin. Both vehicles had light damage, and Rose was cited for failure to yield.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Oliphant, 59, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:04 a.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jasmine Richter, 20, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:40 a.m., at milepost 36 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Chad Peter, 67, 316 Northwood Drive, sustained heavy damage when it struck a tire in the roadway.
Thursday, 6:29 p.m., on County Road 23.50 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Whitney Renard, 37, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 1:55 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 19 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Burkley Jr., 42, Payne, failed to yield and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by James McDiarmid, 64, Pioneer. Both vehicles continued off the roadway and McDiarmid's overturned, coming to rest on its top. McDiarmid was taken by Archbold Rescue to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Burkley was taken by ALS-8 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Burkley was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 5:19 p.m., at Ohio routes 637 and 111 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Bostelman, 21, Haviland, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Carter Manz, 18, 15206 County Road 149, Defiance. Bostelman's vehicle had heavy damage and Manz's vehicle had moderate damage.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Bryce Slattman, 22, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it left the west side of the roadway and a struck a private property sign before coming to rest. The police report indicated alcohol may have been a factor and Slattman was cite for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Dec. 6, 5:42 p.m., on Ohio 2, near Scott Road in Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ira Barrett, 36, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:15 a.m., on Ohio 66, just north of Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Daytona Dewitt, 19, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:30 p.m., on Christy Road, just north of Schultz Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rodney Hancock, 46, 02632 Trinity Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 9:17 a.m., on Seneca Street, just north of Hopkins Street, a One Source Waste Solutions truck driven by Chad Hoffman, 50, Continental,was retracting its arm when it struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Eddie Curry, 305 W. Sessions St. Hoffman was cited for assured clear distance ahead and Curry's vehicle had light damage.
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., on Clinton Street, just south of Dotterer Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Rachelle Durham, 48, 14933 Road 163, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:51 p.m., at 25288 Elliott Road, an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by Dashawn Fennel, 23, El Paso, Texas, attempted a U-turn in the street, drove off the north side of the roadway and entered a ditch where it became stuck. Fennel was cited for driving off the roadway.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 8:49 a.m., at milepost 39 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound J. Albright II Trucking, LLC semi tractor-trailer driven by John Albright II, 40, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it entered U.S. 24 from the on-ramp at U.S. 6 and lost the trailer. The load spilled onto the roadway with debris across both lanes of eastbound traffic. Albright was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 11:40 p.m., at 104 Mary Ann St., Liberty Center, Joshua Day, 29, Liberty Center, was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:09 p.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by George Francel, 71, Toledo, failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp for Ohio 108 and drifted off the east side of the roadway, struck a road sign and overcorrected until it left the roadway on the west side where it rolled onto its side. The vehicle had heavy damage and Francel had suspected minor injuries, but was not transported. He was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon police---
Friday, at 1800 Oakwood Ave., at a call for an overdose, Tyler Tackett, 32, Napoleon, was charged with possession of narcotics and obstructing official business. He was given citations and released.
Saturday, 10:06 a.m., at CCNO, Matthew Costanza, 36, unknown address, was served a warrant for unauthorized use.
Sunday, 12:53 p.m., at Huddle Road and South Perry Street, Kelly Miller, 41, Napoleon was arrested for OVI.
Paulding sheriff---
Thursday, 6:04 p.m., on County Road 424, west of Township Road 61 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Victoria Holcomb, 61, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:09 p.m., on County Road 424, east of Township Road 51 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michele Geiger, 55, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:19 p.m., on Ohio 627, south of County Road 118 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Melanie Koenig, 20, Delphos, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 2:58 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, an eastbound ODOT vehicle driven by Stefan Waldick, 58, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:26 a.m., on Ohio 637, east of County Road 169, an eastbound vehicle driven by Justin Cupp, 33, 15901 Ohio 66, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road 148, east of County Road 169 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Bethany Niese, 31, Leipsic, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Friday, 5:42 p.m., on county road 230, east of Township Road 99 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mandi Fisher, 25, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:41 a.m., on County Road 60, east of County Road 187 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rae Bingham, 67, Van Wert, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss a deer and left the roadway on the south side where it struck landscaping stones and a mailbox. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch.
Monday, 2:41 a.m., on County Road 180, east of County Road 87 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Abby Yeager, 23, 104 Biede Place, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it lost control, crossed the center line and left the north side of the roadway where it came to rest at a culvert. Yeager was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 7:30 a.m., on Ohio 637, south of County Road 24 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Susan Osborn, 62, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Thursday, 9:39 p.m., on County Road G in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Juan Reyesvillafuerte, 52, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 12:16 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kelsey Short, 33, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:10 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 24 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Metzger, 33, Wauseon, struck a northbound vehicle that failed to yield driven by Connie Dye, 68, Montpelier. Dye was taken by Medic 11 to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 5:52 p.m., at 1075 Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Gavin Hite, 18, Archbold, lost control and left the roadway where it entered a parking lot. There it struck a curb, a business sign and a bush before rolling onto its side and coming to rest against a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Kenneth McDonald, Toledo. McDonald's vehicle had light damage and Hite's vehicle had heavy damage. He was cited for failure to control.
