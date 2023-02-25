Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 7 p.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bryant Orick, 31, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 12:40 a.m., on U.S. 127, at the Ohio 15 connection in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cierra Curtis, 19, Hillsdale, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it drove off the north side of the road, struck a stop sign, re-entered the roadway and drove off the east side of Ohio 15 where it came to final stop. Curtis was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 8:07 a.m., on County Road 13, near County Road G in Williams County's Superior Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Marsha Phipps, 80, Pioneer, sustained heavy front-end damage when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway to the east and struck a utility pole. Phipps was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan for suspected serious injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:21 p.m., on The Bend Road, near Scott Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mark Carnahan, 51, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, left the roadway on the west side and struck a utility pole. Carnahan and a passenger, Christina Perez, 31, Antwerp, were taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:45 a.m., on Domersville Road, near Brandt Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by William Rosebrock, 63, 30500 County Road 424, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:46 a.m., at Ohio routes 114 and 637 in Grover Hill, Paulding County, a northbound CCNO vehicle driven by Michael Dobbins, 38, 1519 Terrawenda Drive, Defiance, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Jaiden Lammers Selhorst, 20, Miller City. Lammers Selhorst had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and Dobbins was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
Feb. 19, 6:42 p.m., on Ohio 18, west of Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Laura Thomas, 47, 14193 County Road 263, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3:45 a.m., on Campbell Road, south of Power Dam Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ashley Combs, 27, 21488 Parkview Drive, Defiance, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Tuesday, 6:54 p.m., on Buckskin Road, west of Flickinger Road in Delaware Township, a westbound Starry Equipment vehicle driven by Craig Starry, 56, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., on Lake Road, north of Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Anna Barnes, 31, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Shawn Kolbe, 62, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 1:41 a.m., at Deatrick and Perry streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Ashtyn Aden, 26, 2015 S. Mistywood Court, attempted a left turn and struck the curb, causing heavy damage to the vehicle and the tires to deflate. Aden was cited for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, 2:11 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, south of Horace Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Juan Rodriguez, 59, 352 Rosewood Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:38 p.m., at 1900 Langlan Drive, Stephanie Charles, 45, 316 E. Rosewood Ave., was arrested for menacing by stalking and burglary, and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 2:11 p.m., on Clinton Street, just north of West High Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Maria Pagan, 58, 06909 Ohio 66 north, attempted to change lanes and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Dejla Garcia, 20, 1931 Fielding Court. Both vehicles had light damage, and Pagan was cited for a marked lane violation.
Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., on the North Clinton Street bridge above U.S. 24, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrea Brown, 24, 15907 Highland Center Road, attempted to change lanes and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Jill Chiu, 29, 1000 Ralston Ave. Brown's vehicle had light damage and Chiu's had moderate damage. Brown was cited for a marked lane violation.
Wednesday, 3:52 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., Jimmy Traxler, 37, 844 N. Clinton St., was cited for disorderly conduct and released with a summons.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 5:38 a.m., on County Road T, near County Road 15 in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Elling, 64, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 2:03 a.m., on County Road W, near County Road 2 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zebadiah Hites, 27, Weston, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 7:34 a.m., on U.S. 24, just east of the Oakwood Avenue overpass, a westbound vehicle driven by Cody Workman, 36, Cecil, attempted to change lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Manuel Double, 36, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 4:36 p.m., at East Washington and North Perry streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kylee Gerken, 17, Napoleon, failed to yield when attempting a left turn and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Luzny, 58, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Feb. 17, 7:57 p.m., at 15041 Road 169, Oakwood, Shon Cantu, 26, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County Common Pleas Court for felony theft.
Saturday, 1:33 p.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Richard Emerling, 51, Paulding, was charged with vandalism for damaging the sprinkler system inside the Paulding County Jail.
Tuesday, 9:14 p.m., on Ohio 637, north of County Road 24 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christine Garber, 16, Ohio City, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the east and struck a utility pole. Garber sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to Van Wert Health Hospital by Grover Hill EMS. She was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 5:32 a.m., on Ohio 111, east of County Road 93 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Matthew Cordes, 43, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Sunday, 4:43 a.m., on U.S. 20A, east of County Road 16 in Clinton Township, a westbound Evans Delivery Co., Inc., truck driven by Robert Aleshire, 67, Delta, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:41 p.m., on Ohio 66, near U.S. 20A in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexander Lopez, 22, Alvordton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
