• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 5:32 p.m., at County Road 7 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Donita Nartker, 57, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:10 p.m., at milepost 3 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Israel Jimenez-Morales, 25, Detroit, Mich., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:47 p.m., on Baltimore Road at the U.S. 24 westbound on ramp in Defiance, a vehicle driven by William Knapp, 43, Cecil, traveled off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Knapp's vehicle had moderate damage.
Saturday, 10:08 a.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Kirk, 72, 1521 Dublin Court, left the west side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch when it struck a utility pole. Kirk was taken by Medic 171 to Community Health and Wellness Center in Bryan for suspected light injuries. His vehicle had heavy damage and was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 8:05 p.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Theodore Ditmars, 53, Shelby, traveled across all lanes of traffic, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. The vehicle had heavy damage and Ditmars was treated at the scene by Richland Township. He was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 15 in Putnam County's Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Kyle Herren, 28, 1683 Dakota Place, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 4:17 a.m., southbound on U.S. 127 south of Ney-Williams Center Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Slane, 32, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Bowman Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Bruce Arps, 69, 23969 Watson Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 5:55 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue near Ginter Road, a vehicle driven by Becky Schrag, 56, 23545 Watson Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 3:07 p.m., at 903 Ayersville Ave., Ashley Roddy, 33, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:33 a.m., at 1890 E. Second St., Macy Bright, 19, 1660 Twin Drive, was charged with menacing and released.
Hicksville Police
Nov. 30, 7:13 p.m., at 133 High St., a vehicle driven by Richard Gardner, 53, Hicksville, backed into a vehicle driven by Kathleen Smith, 65, Antwerp. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 3:51 p.m., at Maple and West High streets, a vehicle driven by Victor Adams, 83, Hicksville, struck a light post and caused moderate damage to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:14 p.m., at 200 High St., a vehicle driven by Jésus Moncivias, 33, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Yvonne Tipton, 61, Spencerville, Ind., and caused light damage to both vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 5:35 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Alex Scott, 21, 27185 Coressel Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 11:09 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Corey Reichel, 24, Miamisburg, struck the passenger side of a westbound semi driven by Matthew Parks, 42, Oakwood. Reichel's vehicle had heavy damage and the semi had light damage. Reichel was seen by Ridgeville Rescue, but he signed a waiver of medical treatment. Reichel was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Friday, 7:02 p.m., on County Road M2 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Haley Burdue, 24, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:34 p.m., at county roads Y and 19 in Freedom Township, Nathan S. Clair, 23, Holgate, was charged with vehicle vandalism.
Saturday, 3:49 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Raquel Sterling, 33, Findlay, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 4:07 p.m., at Dodd and Scott streets in Napoleon, Whitney Kretz, 37, Napoleon, was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault, DUI, failure to stay in a marked lane and possession of drug paraphernalia, and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 1:08 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Lyons, 25, Leo, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:14 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by June Hayes, 70, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Williams Sheriff
Thursday, 8:24 p.m., on County Road 12-C south of County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by John Cupps, 51, Bryan, sustained light damage when a deer struck it.
Saturday, 6:43 p.m., on County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Vicki Keppeler, 63, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
