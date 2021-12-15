Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 11:23 a.m., on Ohio 2 north of Blosser Road at the private drive of Lost Creek Cemetery in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Elsie Long, 76, Bryan, was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Alexander Kellogg, 31, Fort Wayne. Long's vehicle had moderate damage and Kellogg's had heavy damage. Long was cite with failure to yield from a private drive to a through highway.
Tuesday, 6:38 a.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Coleman, 44, 2198 Hawthorne Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:22 a.m., on U.S. 24 near the off ramp to Ohio routes 15/18, a westbound vehicle driven by Andrew Tucker, 35, 224 Meadowbrook Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Dec. 7, 5:35 p.m., on Carpenter Road just south of Maywinn Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Jared Bailey, 37, 24272 Flory Road sustained light damage when a deer jumped from the side of the road and struck the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:28 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Eugene Stover, 59, Blakeslee, struck a vehicle driven by Jennifer Brown, 47, 1304 Heatherdowns Drive, causing light damage to both vehicles. Stover was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Thursday, 6:34 p.m., at Williams Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mary McMahon, 64, 1032 Perry St., struck a vehicle driven by Fernando Torres, 16, 1028 Wayne Ave. McMahon's vehicle had moderate damage and Torres' vehicle had heavy damage. McMahon was cited with failure to yield at a posted stop sign.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 8:38 p.m., on Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Jehanyar, 50, 309 Wilson St., Defiance, left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle had heavy damage and Jehanyar was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 10:39 p.m., on eastbound U.S. 24 just west of the Oakwood overpass, a vehicle driven by Jobin Scaria, 33, North Aurora, Ill., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 12:23 p.m., 130 W. Maumee Ave., Joseph Rodriguez, 58, no known address, was arrested on a charge of rape.
Monday, 5:09 p.m., at 1111 Scott St., Gerald Hanson, 57, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and transported to CCNO where bond was posted.
Monday, 6:47 p.m., at 854 Maple St. Unit 1/2, Payton Beech, 27, Napoleon, was arrested for felony assault, domestic violence and child endangerment, and taken to CCNO.
Williams Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:26 p.m., on County Road 2C northeast of County Road 12.50 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Ashton Stowell, 26, Auburn, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., on Ohio 34 near Irene Boulevard in Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kellie Durham, 48, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:30 a.m., at Ohio 576 and County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Jordan, 53, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it blew a tire and left the roadway, striking a guardrail — minimal damage to the guardrail.
Friday, noon, on County Road 13 about 0.25 miles south of County Road F in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Randel Handy, 61, Edon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., at County Road D and High Street in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Bryanna Langenderfer, 18, Bryan, left the roadway and struck the mailbox at 12803 County Road D. The vehicle had light damage and the mailbox had heavy damage.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 5:39 a.m., on Airport Highway near Circle K, a westbound vehicle driven by Joshua Adcock, 22, Swanton, went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Matthew Lumbrezer, 52, Fayette. Adcock reported that he had fallen asleep, and he was cited for driving left of center. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
Friday, 2:41 p.m., at North Fulton and Linfoot streets, a vehicle driven by Hope Willeman, 35, Fort Pierce, Fla., backed into a vehicle driven by Julie Cook, 56, Wauseon, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Willeman was cited with improper starting and backing.
