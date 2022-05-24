• Area Police Reports
State Patrol---
Thursday, 7:08 a.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jon Rahe, 26, Toledo, was disabled when it drove off the north side of the roadway, over-corrected, went left of center and went off the south side of the roadway where it struck a driveway, overturned and struck a utility pole. Rahe was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 2:13 p.m., on County Road E in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound Penske vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 31, Muncie, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it left the north side of the road, over-corrected, went left of center and exited the roadway on the south where it overturned. Johnson was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 6:39 a.m., on Power Dam Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Schroeder, 28, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5:08 a.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dylan Laney, 20, Paulding, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Friday, 10:34 p.m., at Ohio 249 and Farmer Mark Road in Farmer Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jackson Grine, 17, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff---
Friday, 9:59 a.m., on Ohio 424, east of County Road 3 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sally Roach, 70, Delta, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Saturday, 2:36 a.m., at Ohio routes 281 and 108 in Napoleon Township, Debra Lloyd, 62, was arrested for DUI, failure to dim headlights and failure to stay in a marked lane, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 5:02 a.m., at milepost 53 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Danfa Samba, 36, Canton, Mich., sustained moderate damage to the front end when it struck multiple deer in the roadway.
Saturday, 6:10 a.m., at county roads 3 and V, Liberty Center, Camrin Strayer, 19, Liberty Center, was cited for driving on a closed road.
Saturday, 9:23 p.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kaytie Mason, 28, 521 Petain St., Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:42 p.m., at First Street in Hamler, Cade Keefer, 20, West Unity, was charged at the Hamler Summerfest with underage consumption.
Sunday, 6:19 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Breana Hovest, 25, Maumee, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 6:40 a.m., at 840 Sheffield Ave., Zackery Bennington, 27, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and felonious assault, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:04 a.m., at 57 Sunnydale Lane, Matthew Balridge, 23, Portage, was arrested on a warrant from Bowling Green and transferred to the Wood County Sheriff.
Paulding Sheriff---
Friday, 3:15 p.m., on Ohio 637, 1/2 mile north of Township Road 156 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexis Dowdy, 25, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the east, corrected and went left of center where it struck the guardrail on the western side. Dowdy was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 11:48 p.m., on Township Road 218, east of Township Road 319 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Blair, 26, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:30 a.m., at 19837 Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Summer Stoller, 41, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff---
Wednesday, 2:05 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 21 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by John Hernandez, 49, Bryan, struck a northbound vehicle driven by April Anderson, 29, Toledo, when Anderson failed to yield at a stop sign. Both vehicles were disabled in the accident. Both had suspected minor injuries and were taken to Fulton County Health Center for treatment. Hernandez was taken by Wauseon Rescue and Anderson was taken by Archbold Rescue. Also transported were occupants of Anderson's vehicle: Floyd Buchanan, 24, Toledo, by Archbold Rescue for suspected minor injuries; Kinley Anderson, 5, Toledo, by Archbold Rescue, possible injuries; Khi Anderson, 2, Toledo, Archbold Rescue, possible injuries; and Vriha Dixson, Detroit, Mich., possible injuries; Omari Willis, 5, Toledo, Archbold Rescue, possible injuries; and Omega Willis, 3, Toledo, Archbold Rescue, possible injuries.
Wauseon Police---
Sunday, 3 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Wagner Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Adriana Hylander, 24, Fayette, sustained light damage when a deer struck its rear passenger's side.
Sunday, 3:28 p.m., at 1499 N. Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Nicole Shaffer, 29, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Parker Black, 17, Wauseon, when Black's vehicle failed to yield when entering the roadway from a private drive. Shaffer was treated at the scene by Wauseon EMS for possible injuries. Black's vehicle had moderate damage and Shaffer's had light damage. Black was cited for failure to yield.
Williams Sheriff---
May 17, 8:59 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Boris Kouzmanov, 67, Schiller Park, Ill., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
