Area police reports:
State patrol---
Monday, 6:50 a.m., on Scott Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Nathan Olinger, 16, Edgerton, sustained disabling damage after overcorrecting and striking a culvert on the north side of the roadway. Olinger had suspected minor injuries and was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Monday, 9:14 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a southwest bound vehicle driven by Sidney Childress, 80, West Unity, sustained disabling damage after it veered off the right side of the roadway, becoming airborne and striking a tree in an effort to avoid striking deer in the roadway. Childress had suspected minor injuries and was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Monday, 5:06 p.m., on Township Road 8 (Defiance-Paulding County Line Road) in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle traveling east driven by Michael Burgett, 57, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage after failing to yield at the stop sign on County Road 63, and was struck by a vehicle traveling north on County Road 63 driven by Christopher Neubig, 51, Bryan. The two vehicles traveled off the northeast side of the intersection where Burgett's vehicle struck a traffic sign and a cable box before overturning. Burgett and Neubig were taken by Hicksville EMS for possible injuries and Burgett was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:34 a.m, on Domersville Road in Defiance, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Kuebeck, 57, Morenci, Mich., sustained minor damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Tuesday, 9:18 a.m. Terrell McKinsey, 23, 1557 Clinton St. arrested for burglary and a protection order violation, and taken to he Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Tuesday, 7:11 p.m., Edward Daltion, 50, 717 E. First St., cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and released to an adult.
Napoleon police---
Tuesday, 8:26 p.m., on 1058 Dodd Street, Thomas Woodward, 46, was served a summons to court.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., on County Road 424 west of Road 105 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle traveling east driven by William Brames, 70, Antwerp, sustained functional damage when it was struck by a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 9:35 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Fonseca, 45, Wauseon, sustained disabling damage when attempting to turn eastbound onto County Road A after being struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Joshua Bundy, 32, Haskins. Bundy hd attempted to pass Fonseca in an intersection. Fonseca was taken by EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injury. Bundy's vehicle sustained minor damage, and he was cited for driving left of center.
Wauseon police---
Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., at Cherry Street in Wauseon, a parked vehicle owned by Nicholas Lavinder, sustained minor damage when it was struck by an unknown unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.