Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 9:11 p.m., at milepost 5 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Jones, 19, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:55 a.m., at milepost 0 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Hannah Schnipke, 25, Delphos, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:14 a.m., at milepost 16 on U.S. 6 in Pulaski Township, on a snow-covered roadway, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cody Camp, 30, Garrett, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, skidded off the roadway to the north and struck a culvert, coming to rest in a ditch. Passenger, Jordan Camp, 29, Garrett, Ind., was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan for suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 9:20 p.m., on County Road 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Donald Perna, 46, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a utility pole.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 11:17 a.m., at CCNO, Seth Okuley, 25, Wauseon, was issued a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs.
Friday, 11:19 a.m., 16529 County Road 424, Defiance, Michelle Headley, 57, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the U.S. North District Court and taken to CCNO for holding until the U.S. Marshals Service could take custody.
Saturday, 7:06 a.m., on County Road 424, near Burns Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Karli Blair, 24, 816 1/2 Jefferson Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Blair was treated by Delaware Township Fire Department for possible injuries.
Monday, 10:01 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Thomas Santos, 48, Defiance, was issued a civil warrant for failure to appear from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 4:47 p.m., at 218 Corwin St., Jaden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., was arrested on a bench warrant and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Monday, 3:59 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a large dumpster on a garbage truck driven by Liam Majors, 41, 1515 Mustang Drive, swung out and struck a vehicle driven by David Elston, 46, Oakwood. Neither vehicle had damage. Majors was cited for a turning violation.
Hicksville police---
Monday, 7:32 a.m., at 304 Meuse Argonne St., a southbound vehicle driven by Scott Pierce, 25, Hicksville, lost control and struck a utility pole along the side of the roadway. The vehicle had moderate damage and Pierce was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon police---
Jan. 17, 12:49 p.m., at 620 Independence Drive, a westbound Buffalo Group of Companies, Ltd., semi driven by Kashmir Sandhu, 52, Valley Stream, N.Y., entered the center turning lane to make a wide right turn and a westbound vehicle driven by Lupita Shafer, 52, Napoleon, attempted to pass on the right. The semi struck Shafer's vehicle and the semi had light damage while Shafer's vehicle had heavy damage. Shafer was treated by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for possible injuries.
Wednesday, 12:16 a.m., at 109 Brownell Ave., Ryan Raymond, 44, Erie, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and handed over to sheriff's custody.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 12:05 p.m., at County Road 14 and Airport Highway, a southbound vehicle driven by Richard Young, 55, Stryker, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michael Marshall, 61, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Sunday, 7:54 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Cole Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Audra Conrad, 26, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it slid off the roadway on a snow-covered roadway, struck a stop sign and came to rest by a utility pole.
